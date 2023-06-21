Premier’s, minister’s statement on National Indigenous Peoples Day

CANADA, June 21 - Premier David Eby and Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, have issued the following statement marking National Indigenous Peoples Day:

“On this National Indigenous Peoples Day, we recognize and celebrate the diversity, strength and leadership of Indigenous Peoples. We honour those who have lived on this land for untold generations and will do so for generations to come.

“As the summer solstice and longest day of the year, June 21 takes on special significance as a celebration of Indigenous culture and heritage. We encourage everyone to attend a celebration to learn more about Indigenous Peoples’ histories, languages and traditions.

“Together with Indigenous Peoples, we are creating real and lasting change, and addressing some of our biggest challenges, such as delivering new affordable housing, taking action on climate change, improving supports for mental-health challenges and addictions, and building a stronger B.C.

“Starting in the next school year, Indigenous-focused coursework will be part of every student’s education before they graduate from B.C.’s K-12 education system. This will help deepen students’ understanding of Indigenous Peoples, our shared history and our collective future.

“By implementing the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act together, we are ensuring Indigenous governance and self-determination are recognized, and that we build a future free of anti-Indigenous racism and discrimination.

“Through rights, recognition and respect, we are building a stronger, more just and inclusive society for all people in British Columbia.

“Today, in appreciation of Indigenous Peoples, let’s celebrate together.”