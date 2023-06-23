Assembly Underway on Eta Space's LOXSAT
LOXSAT is a first step towards sustainable space exploration.ROCKLEDGE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eta Space, the leading provider of Cryogenic Fluid Management (CFM) technology for space and energy applications, today announced assembly has begun for LOXSAT – a technology demonstration spacecraft funded by NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate under a Tipping Point award. Once payload assembly is complete, LOXSAT will undergo various ground functional and qualification tests before being transported to Rocket Lab in Long Beach, California, for integration with the spacecraft bus. The entire spacecraft will then be sent to New Zealand for launch in July 2024.
“We are excited to begin accepting components from our vendors and begin the assembly process of LOXSAT” said Jack Fox, Project Manager for the LOXSAT project. “It is a key transition from system design to assembly and testing.”
Cryogenic propellants are safer and offer higher performance than other propellant alternatives but have perceived issues with boil off losses of the super cold fluid. Having proven long term zero boil off storage on Earth, Eta Space will prove cryogenic propellants can be stored, and managed, for indefinite periods in the space environment.
After proving key CFM technologies on LOXSAT, Eta Space engineers will use the data and lessons learned to create a fully commercial orbiting propellant depot called Cryo-Dock™. This depot will have a standardized, agnostic interface to provide reservicing of cryogenic upper stages and orbital transfer vehicles in cis-lunar space. Once reservicing and reuse of space-based hardware is proven, expect dramatically lower mission costs and easier access to other destinations in the solar system.
About Eta Space: Founded in 2019 by former NASA and contractor personnel with over 130 years of combined experience in CFM, Eta Space is a technology development company that specializes in applying advanced cryogenic systems to solve critical problems in the new space field and the future hydrogen energy economy. https://etaspace.com
