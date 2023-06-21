ABAC Center of Excellence Limited Awards ISO 37001 Certification to Mudajaya Group Berhad
Mudajaya Earns ISO 37001, Bolstering Anti-Bribery MeasuresKUALA LUMPUR, LONDON, MALAYSIA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – ABAC Center of Excellence Limited, a prominent conformity assessment body specialising in Anti-Corruption, Compliance, and Risk Management, is thrilled to announce that it has awarded Mudajaya Group Berhad the distinguished ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System recertification. This certification is a testament to Mudajaya's unwavering dedication to implementing robust anti-bribery and anti- corruption measures and upholding the highest standards of ethical business practices.
ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System is a prestigious international standard that specifies the requirements and guidelines for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and improving an anti-bribery management system. ABAC Center of Excellence, accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS) and the International Accreditation Service, employs a rigorous assessment process to ensure that organisations meet or exceed the international standards in ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System.
Mudajaya Group Berhad, under the inspiring leadership of its Group CEO, Ir. James Wong, has displayed a steadfast commitment to demonstrating adequate procedures and preventive measures against the risk of bribery and corruption. The ISO 37001 certification acknowledges the Group's investment in maintaining a culture of integrity and transparency.
"Ir. James Wong's commitment to ethical business practices has propelled Mudajaya Group Berhad to the forefront of corporate responsibility," stated Zafar Anjum, Group CEO of ABAC Center of Excellence Limited. "We are immensely proud to award them the ISO 37001 certification, as it exemplifies the power of leadership in fostering a culture that vehemently opposes corruption."
This recertification adds to Mudajaya Group Berhad's illustrious legacy and sets an example for companies worldwide to strive for integrity, transparency, and accountability in business practices.
About ABAC Center of Excellence Limited
ABAC Center of Excellence Limited is a specialised Anti- Corruption, Compliance, and Risk Management conformity assessment body. With accreditations from the United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS) and International Accreditation Service, it leads the industry in helping organisations establish and enforce measures against corruption, bribery, and other corporate malpractices.
For more information, please visit www.abacgroup.com
About Mudajaya Group Berhad
Mudajaya Group Berhad and its subsidiaries are primarily involved in construction, property development, power, manufacturing and trading. Its commitment to excellence and ethical business practices continues to set corporate responsibility and governance benchmarks.
For more information, please visit www.mudajaya.com.
Zafar Anjum
ABAC Center of Excellence Limited
+44 7588 454959
zanjum@abacgroup.com