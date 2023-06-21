Post Session Report :: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

SB 481, PN 906 (Martin) – Professional Licensure Augmentation Account funding for FY 2023-24. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 482, PN 907 (Martin) – Workmen’s Compensation Administration funding for FY 2023-24. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 483, PN 908 (Martin) – Office of Small Business Advocate funding for FY 2023-24. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 484, PN 909 (Martin) – Office of Consumer Advocate funding for FY 2023-24. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 485, PN 910 (Martin) – Public School Employees’ Retirement Board funding for FY 2023-24. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 486, PN 911 (Martin) – State Employees’ Retirement Board funding for FY 2023-24. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 487, PN 912 (Martin) – Philadelphia Parking Authority funding for FY 2023-24. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 488, PN 913 (Martin) – Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission funding for FY 2023-24. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 489, PN 914 (Martin) – Gaming Control Appropriation Act of 2023. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 37, PN 737 (Brown) – Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) to prohibit distracted driving. Sen Brown offered amendment A01208 which does the following:

Revises the definition of Interactive Mobile Device to a handheld device such as a phone, PDA, smart phone.

Exempts use of an IMD when used in a hands free accessory or device.

Removes the application of points for a violation of section 3316 (Texting while Driving) or 3316.1 (Use of IMD while driving)

The amendment was approved by a vote of 48-2 and the bill went over in its order.

SB 198, PN 933 (Bartolotta) – Amends the Environmental Hearing Board Act to make changes to the standard of review of the board. A vote of 28-22 was recorded.

SB 199, PN 82 (Bartolotta) – The legislation amends the Environmental Hearing Board Act of 1988 to change the terms for the Environmental Hearing Board’s membership. A vote of 28-22 was recorded.

SB 497, PN 932 (Robinson) – Creates the Max Manufacturing (“MM”) Initiative Act which establishes the MM Equipment and Integrated Systems Grant Program and the MM Endeavor Loan Program for advanced manufacturing.

Senator Muth offered amendment A01204 which clarifies public disclosure requirements for any grant or loan award made by DCED under the program and requires disclosure of all information related to an applicant that is a state-related university. It also requires DCED to post information related to any grant or loan award on the agency’s website. Senator Pittman motioned to table the amendment. The motion was approved by a vote of 28-22. The bill was approved by a vote of 47-3.

SB 561, PN 559 (Langerholc) – Amends Title 75 (Vehicles) to exempt the newest model year vehicles from the emissions test for five years and ban a gas cap test when a subject vehicle does not have a gas cap. A vote of 32-18 was recorded.

SB 562, PN 570 (Langerholc) – Exempts vehicles in Blair, Cambria, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, and Westmoreland Counties from vehicle emissions testing. A vote of 31-19 was recorded.

SB 656, PN 859 (Rothman) – Requires owners of electric vehicles to pay an annual “road user charge” upon registration and renewal. A vote of 41-9 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 50-0:

Kevin F. Mahoney, Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (new appointment)

Rosemary A. Alberghini, Board of Trustees of Wernersville State Hospital (reappointment)

Latika D. Davis-Jones, Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs (new appointment)

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 49-1:

Nancy A. Walker, Secretary of Labor and Industry (new appointment)