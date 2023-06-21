Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market May See A Big Move | Brainlab, Agfa-Gevaert, IBM

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market2

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Brainlab, WishBone Medical, Stryker (Scopis), EchoPixel, Intrasense, GE Healthcare, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips, Canon, Hologic, Hitachi, Agfa-Gevaert, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, MeVis Medical Solutions, Carestream Health, Materialise, IBM Watson Health (IBM), Monteris Medical, Oracle NetSuite, Danaher Corporation, Medicad Hectec, Pie Medical Imaging, Renishaw, Nemotec, HIPOP-PLAN, Johnson and Johnson.



Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Statistics: The global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software market is projected to reach $126.81 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.



Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Growth Drivers:

1. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries: The rising preference for minimally invasive procedures and accurate preoperative planning drive the demand for surgical planning software. These tools assist surgeons in optimizing approaches and visualizing anatomical structures for improved patient outcomes.

2. Technological advancements in imaging and 3D visualization: Advances in medical imaging, including CT, MRI, and 3D visualization, enhance preoperative images. Software leveraging these advancements creates accurate 3D models and surgical simulations, reducing risks and improving precision.

3. Growing burden of complex surgeries: The prevalence of complex surgeries, such as orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures, fuels the demand for surgical planning software. It enables surgeons to assess variations, plan implants, and anticipate challenges for better surgical outcomes.

4. Improved patient outcomes and safety: Surgical planning software helps surgeons identify risks, evaluate alternative approaches, and optimize surgical plans, resulting in improved patient outcomes and reduced complications.

5. Surgeon training and education: Integrating surgical planning software in training programs enhances surgical skills and knowledge acquisition. Surgeons recognize the value of these tools in improving proficiency, leading to increased adoption.



The segments and sub-section of Preoperative Surgical Planning Software market is shown below:

By Type: Off-premise and On-premise



By Application: Orthopedic Surgery [General Orthopedic Surgery, Deformity Correction, Fracture Management, and Joint Reconstruction], Neurosurgery, Dental & Orthodontics Application, and Others



By End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Rehabilitation Centers



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Brainlab, WishBone Medical, Stryker (Scopis), EchoPixel, Intrasense, GE Healthcare, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips, Canon, Hologic, Hitachi, Agfa-Gevaert, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, MeVis Medical Solutions, Carestream Health, Materialise, IBM Watson Health (IBM), Monteris Medical, Oracle NetSuite, Danaher Corporation, Medicad Hectec, Pie Medical Imaging, Renishaw, Nemotec, HIPOP-PLAN, Johnson and Johnson.



Important years considered in the Preoperative Surgical Planning Software study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Preoperative Surgical Planning Software in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Preoperative Surgical Planning Software market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



