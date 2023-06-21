MATTER and MDisrupt partner to help healthcare startups scale operations
TeamUp, powered by MDisrupt, provides access to industry-leading healthcare expertsCHICAGO, ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- June 21, 2023, CHICAGO — MATTER, the premier healthcare incubator and innovation hub, and MDisrupt, the health tech industry's leading health expert marketplace, have announced a strategic partnership to support MATTER’s portfolio companies. The new partnership will give MATTER member companies preferred and seamless access to MDisrupt’s network of more than 1,200 experts.
MDisrupt has built the industry’s largest network of healthcare experts who are available to engage with startups to help them scale. This network, combined with the company’s proprietary software platform, allows entrepreneurs to quickly bring in the health expertise they need, so they can spend more time building their business and less time worrying about how they are going to find the right people to support their growth.
“Being able to efficiently put the right team in place can mean the difference between success and failure,” said MATTER CEO Steven Collens. “Through this partnership, MATTER members will gain preferred access to MDisrupt’s vast network of expertise, enabling them to grow more efficiently and effectively.”
“Today's healthcare entrepreneurs need quick, frictionless ways to augment their teams with seasoned clinical, commercial and regulatory experts,” said MDisrupt Founder and CEO Ruby Gadelrab. “We are delighted to partner with MATTER and the companies they support to bridge this gap.”
“Through TeamUp, we identified our fractional medical director, a pivotal role at our organization,” said Sam Yang, co-founder and CEO of Xandar Kardian, a MATTER member company. “Filling this role quickly and easily helped us to advance both our clinical and commercial objectives.”
MATTER member companies will receive preferred access to MDisrupt’s platform. In addition, members of MDisrupt’s network will augment MATTER’s existing pro bono mentoring services, and MATTER’s existing mentor network will be able to join MDisrupt. For more information about the partnership, email ventures@matter.health.
About MATTER
MATTER, the premier healthcare incubator and innovation hub, includes more than 800 current and alumni startups from around the world, working together with dozens of hospitals and health systems, universities and industry-leading companies to build the future of healthcare. Together, the MATTER community is accelerating innovation, advancing care and improving lives. For more information, visit matter.health and follow @MATTERhealth.
About MDisrupt
MDisrupt is the health technology industry’s leading health expert marketplace, connecting innovators with vetted and curated health expert operators to help them build, commercialize and scale their health products quickly and responsibly.
With its tech-enabled platform, MDisrupt simplifies and democratizes access to the most experienced experts in healthcare, including clinicians, regulatory experts, payors, health economists, and product and commercialization leaders.
Earning the trust of a growing network of startups, investors, and healthcare companies, MDisrupt has solidified its position as the industry’s go-to talent marketplace for fractional health expertise.
Jeana Konstantakopoulos
MATTER
ventures@matter.health