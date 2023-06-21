June 22 declared Legal Assistant/Paralegal Day

Governor Doug Burgum has issued a proclamation declaring Thursday, June 22, as Legal Assistant/Paralegal Day. Lt. Governor Tammy Miller presented the proclamation to members of WDALA, An Association of Paralegals/Legal Assistants.
Pictured are Ashley Miller, CP; Cassy Clark, CP; Anna Heinen; Lt. Governor Tammy Miller; Melissa Hamilton, ACP; Melissa Klimpel, ACP; and Laurie Guenther, ACP.
