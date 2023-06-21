Milestone Achieved

Massachusetts Department of Correction Ends MCI - Cedar Junction Housing Operations and Dissolves Department Disciplinary Unit

Project Completion Advances Restrictive Housing Elimination and Discipline Reform

MILFORD – Today, the Massachusetts Department of Correction (DOC) announced the successful completion of a phased plan to conclude housing operations at MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole. Amid the state’s lowest prison population in 35 years, the Department embarked on this effort last year to enhance operational efficiency and advance cost-saving solutions. Completed ahead of schedule, the DOC has ended Cedar Junction’s general population housing, relocated its reception and diagnostic center, and dissolved the Department Disciplinary Unit. This achievement marks a significant milestone toward the Department’s goal to eliminate restrictive housing and advance discipline reform.

“Massachusetts is a national leader in reducing incarceration, which has resulted in a record low prison population. The strategic consolidation of resources is financially prudent and provides the opportunity to deepen investments in the programs and services that support successful reentry and rehabilitation,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “I commend Commissioner Mici and the DOC team for their diligence in completing this goal and their steadfast dedication to delivering effective services to those in DOC’s care.”

In April 2022, the DOC announced a three-phase, two-year plan to transfer incarcerated individuals living at MCI-Cedar Junction to other DOC facilities. At that time, Cedar Junction was operating at 68% capacity with a population of approximately 525 inmates. The plan also included relocating Cedar Junction’s reception and diagnostic center to Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center (SBCC), a more modern, climate-controlled facility where living spaces better reflect those that incarcerated individuals will experience after their initial 60-90-day classification is complete.

The strategic decision to end Cedar Junction housing operations was based on a thorough assessment of needs, the aging facility’s exorbitant maintenance costs, a department-wide plan to consolidate operational facilities, and its alignment with the Department’s commitment to eradicate restrictive housing and reform its approach to discipline.

As of Friday, June 16, 2023, the DOC transferred all incarcerated individuals from Cedar Junction to other DOC facilities and discontinued the Department Disciplinary Unit. The department finalized the relocation of Cedar Junction’s reception and diagnostic center to SBCC in June 2022.

“This effort’s successful completion is a major advancement toward our goal to eliminate restrictive housing in the DOC,” said DOC Commissioner Carol Mici. “Dissolving the Department Disciplinary Unit ahead of our 2-year reorganization plan was no easy task, and we are proud of the major strides in achieving meaningful change in our approach to managing individuals under our care.”

A limited number of DOC personnel remain on-site to ensure facility safety and perform routine maintenance. The process is underway to transition the remaining correctional staff to other assignments as needed.

Opened in 1955, MCI-Cedar Junction is one of Massachusetts’ oldest correctional facilities. The physical plant’s aging infrastructure became costly to maintain and required significant repairs. The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance conducted a comprehensive assessment of facility needs and identified nearly $30M in necessary infrastructure repairs, including an estimated $22M in essential electrical upgrades.

