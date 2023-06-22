Cority Launches Rapidly Deployable Quality Essentials Solution To Enhance Cross-Functional EHS Management
Software helps organizations quickly reduce costs, ensure compliance, and safeguard reputationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global EHS (Environmental, Health, and Safety) software provider Cority announced today the launch of its new Quality Essentials package, an easy-to-deploy software solution that enables organizations to improve both new and existing quality management programs and connect Quality and EHS program data in one platform for more comprehensive visibility and combined performance.
As the role of EHS continues to broaden in importance by supporting strategic initiatives beyond risk and compliance, organizations are increasingly seeking systems that enable cross-functional management to achieve operational excellence.
“We know there are often silos between EHS and Quality teams - even though they use similar workflows and track similar data. The Quality Essentials solution will allow customers to rapidly unlock the natural synergy between Safety, Environmental, and Quality, decreasing the time to value and efficiently standardizing their processes,” said David Hartmann, director of product management at Cority.
Quality Management not only has the ability to impact a company’s finances but also addresses a spectrum of market problems that can affect reputation and brand. These include customer expectations, global competition, regulations, operational efficiency, and risk mitigation. With increasingly stringent government regulations and more sophisticated consumer demand for product and service quality, the need for integrated quality solutions is more pressing than ever. Further, a stronger quality management system (QMS) can also contribute directly to bottom line growth.
“The reality is, it pays to invest in your quality management system. For every dollar spent* on improvements to their quality management systems, firms realize an additional $3 in operating profit and reduce their costs by nearly 5 percent of their annual revenues. Quality is everything. Your reputation, how customers, users, and the world at large see your organization all stem from your quality management principles.” added Hartmann.
“Quality management systems are valuable platforms for firms to manage their assets to ensure process efficacy and reduce risk,” says independent research firm Verdantix, which named Cority a leader in its 2023 Green Quadrant for EHS Software report. Cority has been recognized as a leader in this benchmark report in its previous five consecutive publications.
The Quality Essentials package is a standardized version of Cority’s comprehensive Quality Management Cloud, which provides a customizable and configurable solution for complex or mature quality management programs. Both are available as stand-alone solutions or as part of CorityOne™, the company’s responsible business platform, consisting of a comprehensive suite of solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and quality programs.
As with Cority’s other Essentials packages, pre-configured features in the Quality Essentials solution are designed for quick ‘plug and play’, giving organizations a simple, intuitive, and user-friendly solution that can be deployed quickly, leading to faster time-to-value, and a scalable path forward as business needs change overtime.
To help organizations transform their quality management programs, modules included in the Quality Essentials solution provide best-practice workflows and reports that address nonconformance, corrective actions/ preventive actions (CAPA), audits, complaints management, and document control. In addition, Quality Essentials also includes a mobile device interface for collecting data and assigning tasks.
Cority’s Quality Essentials package is ideal for both enterprise organizations seeking to digitize their quality programs by using a cloud-based SaaS solution and mid-market companies wishing to either refine their existing digitized Quality Management processes or integrate a Quality Solution with their existing EHS management.
