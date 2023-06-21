Secretary Naig Comments on EPA’s RFS Volumes

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 21, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today after the Biden Administration released the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes for 2023, 2024, and 2025 via a final rule:

“The EPA’s final RFS volumes fail to meaningfully expand access to homegrown, domestic sources of energy like ethanol and biodiesel. While the increased blend levels for biodiesel and renewable diesel in this final rule are a slight improvement, the targets are still below production and usage levels. Additionally, the Biden Administration chose to do so at the expense of ethanol, therefore pitting one biofuel against another. Biofuels reduce costs at the pump for consumers, are cleaner burning for our environment, support our rural communities and move our country closer to energy independence. It’s unfortunate that the Biden administration fails to fully support these significant and widespread benefits for both farmers and consumers.”