Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,347 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Naig Comments on EPA’s RFS Volumes

Secretary Naig Comments on EPA’s RFS Volumes 

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 21, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today after the Biden Administration released the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes for 2023, 2024, and 2025 via a final rule: 

“The EPA’s final RFS volumes fail to meaningfully expand access to homegrown, domestic sources of energy like ethanol and biodiesel. While the increased blend levels for biodiesel and renewable diesel in this final rule are a slight improvement, the targets are still below production and usage levels. Additionally, the Biden Administration chose to do so at the expense of ethanol, therefore pitting one biofuel against another. Biofuels reduce costs at the pump for consumers, are cleaner burning for our environment, support our rural communities and move our country closer to energy independence. It’s unfortunate that the Biden administration fails to fully support these significant and widespread benefits for both farmers and consumers.”

You just read:

Secretary Naig Comments on EPA’s RFS Volumes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more