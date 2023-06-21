It’s Summer; Make it a #TNSafeSummer

It’s the first official day of summer! And we want it to be a #TNSafeSummer for you and your family. The following resources and links can help:

#TNKidKit: For parents and caregivers of children and teens, fill out a #TNKidKit, by clicking the following link – #TNKidKit – and update it at least once a year. It contains vital information needed by law enforcement should your child go missing.

Online Dangers for Kids and Teens: Our kids may be spending more time online. The following link contains helpful partner resources for online safety – online kid safety. A growing number of teens are falling victim to sextortion. The following link contains important information – sextortion.



Human Trafficking: This is an important issue surrounded by a lot of misinformation. Make sure you’re getting information from a trusted source by clicking on the following link – #ItHasToStop

Drug Endangered Children: Click on the preceding hyperlink for important information and signs that a child might be in danger due to exposure to drugs.

Grandparents and Seniors: Make sure your grandparents and seniors are having a #TNSafeSummer by filling out a Tennessee Care Kit. It contains important information for law enforcement should they go missing. The following link will take you to the document you can fill out and save – #TNCareKit.

Online Scams: Have you heard of “Pig Butchering Scams” or “Romance Scams”? Learn more about these online scams and how not to fall victim by following this link – Online Scams