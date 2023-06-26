Japanese Fashion IT Platform FORSEE, offers AI-recommended B2B purchasing from extensive Japanese designer collections.
A new AI B2B platform provide streamlining the ordering process, ensuring safe transactions, and bringing cutting-edge Japanese fashion to global retailers.SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Buy Now Inc., the operator of the successful online showroom platform called "FORSEE," has been facilitating order and supply services for fashion brands in Japan. Now, in an exciting development, FORSEE is evolving into "FORSEE CONNECT," an AI-recommended B2B platform specifically designed for worldwide vendors. This new service aims to provide efficient business encounters and enable safe and secure transactions for international buyers.
・Vendors can find fabulous marketable items from Japan, just haven't met yet.
In the past, vendors interested in finding new designer items in Japan had limited options—they either had to attend joint exhibitions in their respective countries or travel to Japan to source products. Finding brands that matched their store's sensibility and identifying marketable items each season was a challenging task that often consumed a significant amount of time. However, with FORSEE CONNECT, this process is simplified. The service leverages AI technology to recommend the best suppliers that align with their sensibilities from an extensive list of brands, saving valuable time for vendors.
・Japanese cutting-edge fashion is gathered here.
With four years of experience in facilitating order and supply services for fashion brands, FORSEE has established itself as a trusted platform within the industry. It boasts an extensive portfolio of Japanese designer brands and a wide network of over 4,000 domestic vendors. Japan is home to numerous cutting-edge fashion brands with strong creative capabilities that are relatively unknown outside the country. FORSEE CONNECT aims to bridge this gap, offering these brands an opportunity to showcase their value and marketable items to retailers worldwide.
・Overview of the Ordering Flow on FORSEE CONNECT.
Ordering Japanese fashion products on FORSEE CONNECT is a quick and easy process:
1. Register on the waiting list through the website: https://forsee.jp/en/
2. Receive an invitation to the online showroom featuring AI-recommended brands.
3. Log in to FORSEE CONNECT via the provided URL or QR code.
4. Place your order and proceed with payment.
5. Await the delivery of your order.
・The Future of Fashion Created by FORSEE.
In an era where the fashion industry is striving to establish a sustainable supply chain, FORSEE aims to eliminate lost opportunities caused by the lack of information connectivity. By harnessing the power of technology, FORSEE is committed to building a new fashion industry brimming with creativity. It seeks to foster innovation, collaboration, and connectivity within the industry, paving the way for a brighter future in fashion.
