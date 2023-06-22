The Communications Board launches Chief Influencer initiative in partnership with Social Driver

The new Chief Influencer initiative will spotlight the stories of leaders spanning the fields of diplomacy, public service, business and the arts.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Communications Board has announced the launch of the new Chief Influencer initiative, which will honor senior leaders who stand out for their ability to inspire and influence others. Launched in partnership with the nationally-recognized digital creative agency Social Driver, Chief Influencer will spotlight leaders spanning fields from diplomacy and public service to business and the arts, featuring their remarkable stories on the Chief Influencer podcast.

Each Chief Influencer is featured for having discovered the secret sauce to connecting with others, motivating individuals both inside of their organizations and beyond, and creating a lasting impact.

The first month of Chief Influencer podcast episodes includes interviews with Chief Influencers who are leaders in their respective fields: Peggy Rajski, the Oscar-winning Founder of The Trevor Project; Luke Fraizer, conductor of the American Pops Orchestra; Monica Goldson, CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools; and Rob Sand, State Auditor of Iowa.

“We are thrilled to launch this new initiative that acknowledges the influential leaders who have inspired others,” says Robert Krueger, executive director of The Communications Board and producer of the Chief Influencer podcast. “We are also proud to partner with Social Driver on this important initiative, which highlights the importance of people-centered approaches in today's digital world. As one of the country's leading digital agencies, Social Driver has provided training and expertise to communications leaders through The Communications Board, and we are delighted to deepen our relationship with the firm and its leadership,” he said.

The Chief Influencer podcast, hosted by Social Driver cofounder and National Digital Roundtable chairman Anthony Shop, will spotlight the eponymous leaders. “The Communications Board is a well-regarded source for top communications experts, and we are excited to collaborate with them on this new project,” said Shop. “We believe a key part of professional development is the exploration of real success stories. And we know that Chief Influencer’s case studies complement the first-hand learning vision that is a hallmark of The Communications Board,” he said.

What sets the Chief Influencer initiative apart is its commitment to cross-sector learning, where often the best ideas to make an impact come from a completely different industry. Each episode speaks with a Chief Influencer to learn how they have taken a fresh path to moving people to action or uniting them around a message.

Chief influencers are selected by a committee of recognized industry leaders, whose experience spans from communications and public relations to digital innovation and entrepreneurship. Nominees are evaluated on their ability to inspire and influence others in their respective fields, as well as the unique strategies and tactics they employ to stand out among their peers and deliver impact for their organizations and communities. Based on the committee's research, each Chief Influencer is extended an invitation for their story to be showcased on the Chief Influencer podcast. Suggestions for potential candidates can be submitted on the Chief Influencer podcast website.

The first episodes of the podcast series were published earlier this month. The first season is being produced in collaboration with The George Washington University College of Professional Studies, which equips working professionals with the education and credentials needed to excel in their fields. Information on the podcast can be found on its website and LinkedIn page. The podcast can be found on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and Google Podcasts.

About The Communications Board

The Communications Board is an organization with the mission of providing high-quality professional development for every communicator in every location. The organization hosts educational programming year-round, offering instructor-led courses, self-paced courses, live workshops, and its Comm(s) Fest webinar series.

About Social Driver

Social Driver is an agency that specializes in a people-centric approach to digital marketing. With headquarters in Washington, DC, Social Driver's nimble and cross-functional project teams and in-house creative studio work with clients as partners, using their expertise to achieve desired outcomes and impact. The agency has a team of developers, designers, and digital strategists with a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions for top corporations, nonprofits, and associations. Social Driver's capabilities include social media strategy, responsive web design, video production, digital advocacy, digital marketing, SEO, product development, reputation management, creative design, content strategy, social media training, and dashboard data visualization.

