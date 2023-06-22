My Little Red Book by Matthew Mayfield
EINPresswire.com/ -- ABOUT THE BOOK
This is the 2nd to 3rd book which Matthew wrote between 2014 and 2015. It is a 2 in 1 book featuring short poems, some factual and some fictional. Matthews takes us on a captivating journey through life experiences whether they are negative or positive. Combining the reality of life and the use of our imagination into a tapestry of powerful poetry. Using our creative minds to express ourselves in a colorful way. All of Matthew's seven books contain humor and poetry. His eighth book is a short storybook with poems. All of which are inspired by everyday circumstances and situations.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Matthew’s pen name is “Cheezeboy” He is in his mid-forties and a single dad to a beautiful daughter. He lives in a village on the outskirts of Nottingham England. He works full-time in a tire warehouse but would love to be a full-time author, as writing is his passion. Matthews other's books are My Joke Book, My Little Blue Book, My Marvelous Super Story Book, The Colourful Elephant Book, and My Little Joke Book. Matthew has written twenty complete manuscripts so far. He is currently writing book 22, Remember The Colourful Elephant Book.
Matthew Mayfield has been to Radio and TV interviews in the USA with Kate Delaney in 2021, Suzanne Lynn Cheesman about My Marvelous, Story Book in 2022 and recently with Logan Crawford at Spotlight Network for his book, My Little Red Book: Parts 1 and 2. You can watch his interview with Suzanne Lynn Cheesman and Logan Crawford through the following links, https://youtube.com/watch?v=QgJN7Ok6Ils&feature=share, and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKyhR8FWEXA. You may also check his book on Amazon with this link, https://a.co/d/7rQltyQ.
Luna Harrington
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
My Little Red Book: Parts 1 & 2 - on Spotlight with Logan Crawford