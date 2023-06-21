GOC unveil Sol2023 Ceremonies Creative & Production team

Our Telekom staff at the Launch -Our Telekom the Opening Ceremony Partner Sponsor of the Sol2023 Pacific Games

Board Chairman for GOC Martin Rara deliver his speech during the ceremony production team launch.

The Wait Is Over!

The Games Organizing Committee (GOC) is pleased to officially announce the Sol2023 Pacific Games Ceremonies Creative and Production Team.

The 15-men team comprises of a Producer/Director, an Associate Producer, Cultural Story tellers, Music Directors, Segment Choreographers and a Designer, Movement Directors, Administration personnel and a Theatrical Consultant. They include:

Neil Nuia: Producer / Director

Joey Manemaka: Associate Producer

Natty Dolaiasi: Cultural Storyteller

Dennis Marita: Cultural Advisor

Selwyn Do’oro: Music Director

Calvin Rore: Mass Choir Director

Henry Oti: Designer

James Apaniai: Head Choreographer

Rhonna Marita: Segment Choreographer

Francis Lilo: Segment Choreographer

Anil Karan Niua: Movement Director

Gillian Aita Oti: Movement Director

Ayesha Evans: Theatrical Consultant

Samantha Niunara: People Management & Administration

Yancy Legua: Finance

Speaking at the Official Unveiling, GOC Board Chairman Martin Rara said, “As the host country for the 2023 Pacific Games, Solomon Islands has much to share with the South Pacific in terms of its unique way of life, its people and its culture.

“The Opening and Closing Ceremonies present a remarkable opportunity to showcase the best in our nation’s creativity, entertainment and culture. Ceremonies are once-in-a-lifetime events, highly charged experiences with years of work coming down to one night, one time and one place – and they are vital part of telling our 2023 Pacific Games story to the world,” Mr Rara said.

He added that the role of the Ceremonies is to open the Games by introducing the world to the host city and country, and to close the Games by celebrating achievements of the athletes and teams – but also that of the host community and nation.

“In the shows, we will deliver great celebrations of sport and culture with spectacular and unique Pacific Games Moments. Our goal with both Ceremonies is also to provide an uplifting and inspiring message to the world, to create some of the most memorable events of the Games, and to celebrate the incredible spirit of our nation,” Mr Rara reiterated.

Congratulating the team, GOC Board Member responsible for oversight of the Ceremonies, Aldrin Bekala said, “The Sol2023 Pacific Games Ceremonies requires a great team of talented people to lead the creative, production and technical teams to conceive and deliver the shows.

“It is their job to create amazing experiences that will be as memorable for the 10,000 plus spectators and the 3000 plus athletes watching in the National Stadium, as they will be to the hundreds of thousands across the Solomon Islands and around the South Pacific watching on television.”

He added that after months of searching, analyzing and much waiting, the Games now has a Creative and Production team capable of planning and delivering amazingly memorable Ceremonies at the Games this year.

“We believe that our search delivered the best of all possible results – a Solomon Islands Ceremonies team that combines extraordinary depth of talent, knowledge, experience and accomplishment, along with extraordinary commitment.

“Every individual that make up this team have each created, produced, written, directed and presented many of our nation’s most memorable events and moments.

“It’s a strong multi-talented group with local roots, significant Solomon Islands spirit, and great live event experience,” Mr Bekala said.

Games Organising Committee

(GOC) PRESS