Run With Wine: Empowering Women Through Interactive Online and Virtual One on One and Group Wellness Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Run With Wine (RWW), an organization founded by Anitra (AJ) Harris, a renowned health and wellness coach, is proud to announce the launch of its virtual platform. Dedicated to making a profound impact on the lives of women from all walks of life, RWW empowers them on their journey toward optimal health, wellness, and beauty confidence. Through interactive online services and virtual sessions, busy women can access personalized guidance, comprehensive educational content, and tools to support their holistic well-being conveniently from their preferred location.
RWW's primary focus is on delivering interactive online and virtual services, enabling women to engage with resources at their own pace and convenience. The online platform not only allows women to acquire knowledge but also actively apply it to their lives, fostering personal growth and positive transformations. "If nothing changes, nothing changes. Do something different than what you’ve been doing and transform your life," says Anitra.
As RWW continues to grow, it aims to expand its offerings and introduce exciting in-person activities, such as group interactions, retreats, and guest speaker sessions. These carefully curated events will provide opportunities for women to come together and form connections while sharing experiences with like-minded individuals. By combining interactive online services with occasional in-person gatherings, RWW envisions a holistic approach to empowering women, prioritizing an accessible and convenient online platform to benefit women across the country.
AJ Harris has been helping people accomplish more in their careers and lives for over 22 years. She's a certified personal trainer through NASM and a certified Master Health and Wellness Coach through ASFA. Additionally, she holds certificates in Sports Nutrition and Ultimate Weight Loss. Harris has given numerous motivational speeches geared toward women's empowerment and has been a valuable asset in the nonprofit world as an executive and board member for numerous charitable organizations.
To provide women with a transformative experience, visit http://www.runwithwine.com to schedule a free consultation and see if one of AJ’s coaching programs is right for you. For more information on booking AJ Harris for speaking engagements, please email her at ajharris@runwithwine.com. To receive free tips, advice, and encouragement, follow AJ Harris at Instagram.com/runwithwine_aj, Facebook.com/runwithwine, or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/mwlite/in/anitraharris.
Anitra Harris
Run With Wine, LLC
ajharris@runwithwine.com
