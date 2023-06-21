Faster Therapy Introduces Havening Therapy: Transformative Healing Technique Explored by Justin Bieber
Havening therapy, a unique alternative therapy technique gaining attention due to its use by Justin Bieber, is making waves in the field of stress and anxiety management. Faster Therapy, a leading provider of innovative therapeutic solutions, sheds light on the practice and its potential benefits for individuals seeking effective emotional relief.
In a recent YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber revealed his use of the Havening technique and its positive impact on his well-being. Buzz Mingin, Psy.D., Bieber's therapist employing Havening therapy, described it as a psycho-sensory technique that elevates feel-good chemicals in the brain. By coordinating prompts and signals, individuals can navigate stressful moments and communicate their needs effectively.
Understanding the Havening Technique
Havening therapy is a psycho-sensory technique that employs touch as a healing tool in high-stress situations. Created by Ronald Ruden, M.D., in collaboration with Steven Ruden, D.D.S., it aims to induce therapeutic changes in brain function by generating delta waves. Dr. Ruden's inspiration came from the concept of acupressure, which focuses on stimulating specific points on the body to address various ailments.
During a typical Havening therapy session, a specially trained therapist gently touches the patient's hands, arms, or face while they recall traumatic memories. This touch interrupts the brain's ability to process two thoughts simultaneously and helps alleviate emotional distress by halting activation of the amygdala, responsible for processing emotions.
Validating the Havening Technique
While the Havening technique has gained attention through anecdotal evidence and personal experiences, it has yet to be extensively supported by research studies. Mental health professionals remain cautious about the approach, emphasising the importance of evidence-based psychotherapies as the first line of treatment.
Sherry Pagoto, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Connecticut, advises that unsubstantiated therapies should be approached with caution to avoid potential harm and delay in seeking proven treatments. Liz Morrison, L.C.S.W., owner of Liz Morrison Therapy, acknowledges the similarities between Havening and established therapies such as eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR), which have been extensively studied and proven effective in trauma treatment.
The Future of Havening Therapy
While there is limited controlled research on the efficacy of Havening therapy, preliminary findings suggest the malleability of traumatic memories and the impact of sensory stimuli on emotional processing. Jaime Zuckerman, Psy.D., a clinical psychologist, notes the need for further research to determine if Havening therapy is an empirically supported treatment for trauma, depression, and compulsive behaviors.
Faster Therapy encourages individuals to explore the Havening technique as a potential complement to established therapeutic modalities, with the understanding that more research is necessary to fully evaluate its effectiveness. It is crucial to prioritise evidence-based approaches when addressing mental health concerns.
