The Bootleggers Music Group, release their new single "When Does It End" In 7 Languages

I truly believe we can reverse things; however, we must take back control of what is placed in our children’s minds and that starts with "repainting" our own” — Paul E Jones

Virtual collective, The Bootleggers Music Group, release their new single to provide a realistic lens and a cry for hope into the state of world affairs.

2023 Josie Award Nominee, The Bootleggers Music Group release “When Does It End,” a gentle and beautiful piano ballad enhanced with beautifully soft strings and strong lead vocals sharing a story of awakening. It’s a good reminder of staying present and looking forward as opposed to living in the past. The message is the medium, and founder/ CEO Paul Jones has made it clear that he’s here to inspire his listeners and create and build a following who are reminded of God’s presence in all things. “When Does It End,” is a song that has a nostalgic quality reminiscent of Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan’s great song writing but modernized by the use of gospel piano and a beautiful interlude. Through the listening experience, listeners can come to expect a sense of uplifting and holiness.

Children are our future. The lead vocalist speaks to generations before him like a grandfather would to his grandchild. The medium is also the message in this beautifully present piece.

For listeners who enjoy Easy Listening, World Music, Christian/Gospel, Americana, Canadiana, Rock, Post-Rock, Neo-Classical, Classical, Instrumental, and more. The track is being released in 7 Languages, English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Russian and Ukrainian with a special Bonus track of a Russian/Ukrainian Duet!

ABOUT THE BOOTLEGGERS MUSIC GROUP

The Bootleggers Music Group is a collection of individuals from across 7 continents who continue to magnetize listeners with their music. The seeds of the group were planted in 2020, when artist Paul Jones found himself and his business deemed “non-essential.” However, rather than wallow in darkness forever, he was inspired by a visit from his lifelong friend Wayne Maxwell, who suggested he turn to music and God for healing. It was a meaningful turning point in Paul’s life, as he and Wayne went on to write nearly 100 songs in the ensuing weeks. Realizing their potential, the duo decided to get the right people together to produce the very best music possible.

Producing something for everyone, no matter what their faith or belief, The Bootleggers Music Group’s lineup soon expanded to include not just fellow musicians, but producers, writers, and composers from all over the world. Currently, the group can be found performing at clubs, parties, and even parking lots across the region. With an unwavering love for both God and Music, they continue to inspire listeners with every song they perform.

