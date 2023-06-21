RestauRent.com Online Reservation Platform In RI, Onboards 150+ Venues; Prepares for MA, CT, and TX Expansion
RestauRent.com aims to revolutionize the way larger groups and gatherings make their dining and event reservations.
The site is a logical extension of communication and the buying/selling process within the hospitality industry, saving time for party hosts while offering time-saving convenience for business owners.”PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RestauRent.com, the innovative online reservation platform, is thrilled to announce that it is fully online in its home state of Rhode Island, with more than 150 active venues now available on the platform. In addition, the company is actively onboarding restaurants in the states of Massachusetts and Connecticut, while planning its next expansion into Texas before looking at other markets as part of their nationwide growth.
RestauRent.com aims to revolutionize the way larger groups and gatherings make their dining and event reservations. While the concept of easily booking a venue rental online has gained popularity in other regions, New England has been underserved in this aspect until now. With its supercharged functionality, RestauRent.com offers a one-stop shopping experience for diners, party-planners, and businesses alike, catering to a wide range of occasions and events beyond traditional online dining reservation sites.
Hosts can easily navigate the platform to explore a diverse selection of event venues, searchable by location, keyword, or category, ensuring they find the perfect space for their gathering. Simultaneously, restaurateurs, hoteliers, entertainment venues, and related businesses can enhance their sales opportunities by adding their establishments as booking options on RestauRent.com.
Since its official launch in April 2023, RestauRent.com has wasted no time in making its presence known in the hospitality industry. The platform has already sponsored several notable events, including Taste of RI, Newport Craft Beer Fest, Foody industry social night, and the RI Women's Expo. Furthermore, RestauRent.com will be sponsoring the Federal Hill Association's Al Fresca all Summer long and the annual Columbus Day Festival later this year. The company has also forged partnerships with prominent organizations such as the Mass. Brewers Guilds, RI Brewers Guild, and Newport Chamber, solidifying its commitment to supporting local businesses and communities.
Nick Cianfaglione, the owner of RestauRent.com and a Bryant University graduate, emphasizes the significance of the platform's expansion and its positive impact on both party hosts and business owners. "This new site picks up where individual restaurants, venues, and booking services leave off. It's a logical extension of communication and the buying/selling process within the hospitality industry. RestauRent.com saves time for party hosts and offers a time-saving convenience for business owners," says Cianfaglione.
With the expansion into Rhode Island, RestauRent.com now covers a wide venue area, including Greater Boston, offering an extensive selection of pubs, cafes, breweries, food trucks, museums, and restaurants. The company's dedication to providing seamless online reservations for larger groups and events is driven by a passion for enhancing customer experiences and boosting business opportunities for venue owners.
RestauRent.com is actively seeking partnerships with restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, and related businesses in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Texas. By expanding its reach, RestauRent.com aims to revolutionize the way people plan and book gatherings, creating unforgettable experiences for all.
About RestauRent.com
RestauRent.com is a leading online reservation platform that simplifies the process of booking venues for larger groups and gatherings. With its user-friendly interface and extensive selection of diverse venues, RestauRent.com provides a convenient one-stop shopping experience for party hosts, while empowering businesses to enhance their sales opportunities. RestauRent.com is dedicated to revolutionizing the way people make reservations online and supporting local businesses in their growth.
