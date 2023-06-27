Travelmyth Launches ChatGPT Plugin for Personalized Hotel Recommendations
Travelmyth, the hotel search engine with advanced category filters, has launched a ChatGPT plugin, bringing personalized hotel recommendations to the platform.
Despite this being the initial version of the plugin, the potential of what's possible is already apparent. The plugin exposes users to vast hotel data, enabling a fresh approach to hotel discovery.”ATHENS, GREECE, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelmyth, the hotel search engine with advanced category filters, is now available as a ChatGPT plugin. By utilizing artificial intelligence, the plugin works in the background, interacting with Travelmyth to provide personalized hotel recommendations from a database of over 4 million hotels worldwide, classified into 60 distinct categories.
This plugin not only finds the perfect accommodation options based on personal preferences but also fetches availability and pricing details to facilitate a fully informed selection process. Through ChatGPT, users' inquiries get communicated to Travelmyth, which then sifts through myriads of options and presents the most suitable accommodations.
Some illustrations of interactions with the Travelmyth ChatGPT plugin are as follows:
"Find a hotel in Bali with an infinity pool for a honeymoon trip from July 17th to 23rd."
"We're a couple looking for a secluded beachfront resort in the Maldives with a spa and overwater villas for a visit planned in the first week of September."
"We are a couple with a 7-year-old daughter planning an 8-day road trip in Europe starting on August 4 from Milan and ending in Munich. We love walking, enjoying nature, family-friendly parks, museums, and activities involving the whole family. We would love to stay at least once in a hotel close to a vineyard, and any hotel with a pool would be great. Also, please ensure all suggested hotels have parking for our rental car."
The third example showcases how the ChatGPT plugin expands Travelmyth's capabilities. With the plugin, complex, detailed and multifaceted requests can be processed, offering a level of personalization and detail that was not possible before.
John Nousis, Co-Founder of Travelmyth, expressed enthusiasm about the launch. "Despite this being the initial version of the plugin, the potential of what's possible is already apparent. The Travelmyth ChatGPT plugin exposes users to vast hotel data, enabling a fresh, personalized approach to hotel discovery. It's a groundbreaking development, and the team is eager for the tool to be put to use."
The journey to discovering the perfect accommodation begins with the Travelmyth plugin, which can be found in the ChatGPT plugin store and is readily available for installation at no cost.
About Travelmyth
Travelmyth is the hotel search engine for sophisticated travelers. With a database of over 4 million hotels classified into 60 distinct categories, Travelmyth offers a truly personalized hotel search experience. For more information, visit https://www.travelmyth.com.
Visit us on social media:
