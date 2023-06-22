Transformative New Book Tackles Unconscious Bias—With Six Practical Tips for Countering It

Book Cover Careful when on the hunt for racial bias... Company Logo

New book explores whether "The Talk" that parents give their children of color can lead to unconscious racial bias.

I fully expected to encounter 'racial bias' in Allen [realtor]. But it, instead, lunged at me from an unexpected place.” — Roger Edwards, Jr.

KNIGHTDALE, NC, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SNAP JUDGMENT: Overcoming Racial Bias to Buy My First Home is a powerful, new memoir by Roger L. Edwards, Jr. in which he shares his journey, as a person of color, to overcome racial bias and achieve his dream of homeownership.

BRIEF DESCRIPTION:

The book opens powerfully with Edwards—African-American—recounting an especially tense moment when the White realtor showed up to his walk-through appointment in the proverbial pickup truck … adorned with a two-gun rack … and a tailgate emblazoned with the Confederate flag.

The story interweaves "The Talk" (and its importance in the Black community), housing discrimination, and Edwards' Christian faith as he explores unconscious racial bias—not only its obvious harms but how it can rob us of unexpected blessings.

Inside this unique blend of Christian testimony and personal growth, Edwards:

• Reveals six lessons he learned about racial bias when buying his first home.

• Describes how to identify and interrupt unconscious bias before it ensnares you.

• Underscores the importance of using "The Talk" to prepare children of color for the realities of racism in a way that doesn't foster unconscious bias.

• Shares how his faith helped him overcome racial bias—and receive an unexpected blessing—when buying his first home.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Roger L. Edwards, Jr., formally educated as an electrical engineer, has worked as an engineer and technical writer for several high tech companies in the Fortune 500 since graduating from North Carolina State University. In his spare time, he has engaged in a variety of creative writing efforts—including teleplays for a children’s fantasy drama series (“SPARKS,” WRAL-TV) and award-winning screenplays. His message-driven stories and affinity for projects that address social issues prompted him to form Cool Breeze Communications—as a vehicle for weaving entertainment and community-outreach.

Roger enjoys foreign travel, martial arts, whitewater rafting, parasailing, and studying Spanish. He lives and works in Knightdale, NC where he keeps busy as a technical writer, a caregiver for both parents, and a Compassion International® child sponsor.

ABOUT COOL BREEZE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Cool Breeze, a North Carolina based media company, develops short films, books, and other original media as tools for advocacy and outreach. Their mission is to use storytelling to not only reinforce positive messages about life, love, and the human spirit but to also inform, inspire, and transform lives. More on Cool Breeze's outreach projects.

Now available on Amazon Kindle.

Book website