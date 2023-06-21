Patent Approved for Containerized Teaching
REACHUM received a patent for technology that containerizes rich, gamified learning experience for in-person and remote students.
The goal was to put technology in the background, to create a simple and intuitive tool that helps teachers connect to students and overcome their learning barriers.”SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- REACHUM, the leading provider of mobile learning solutions, today announced that co-founder and CTO, Joy Lin, has been awarded a patent for technology that enables the REACHUM learning platform to deliver portable, containerized training modules.
“The goal was to put technology in the background, to create a simple and intuitive tool that helps teachers connect to students and overcome their learning barriers, said inventor Lin. “The surprise has been how well it’s lifted performance for in-person as well as remote classes!”
The patent covers technology that enables corporate and academic instructors to share a rich collection of images, slides, videos, and web pages with one touch control of content synchronized on the screens of all students. White boards, flash cards, quizzes, and games drive student participation and help teachers measure learning efficacy in real time.
"This patent validates the uniqueness of our solution and underscores our commitment to innovation in the learning space," said REACHUM CEO, Randall Tinfow. "With this patent, we can continue to provide the most engaging, effective, and user-friendly mobile learning solution on the market. Portability allows the sharing of digital lessons with any teacher in the world who has an internet connected device.”
REACHUM's learning solutions are used by some of the world's leading organizations, including corporations, universities, and government agencies. The solution is designed to help organizations train their employees and students more effectively and efficiently by delivering rich content that is portable, interactive, and engaging.
"It can be extremely challenging to get students involved, participating, and engaged in discussion for three hours of class time,” said Brianna Florovito, instructor at Marywood University. “REACHUM provides a channel to deliver the course content in a way that is fun and informative, sustaining class attention for hours rather than minutes.”
