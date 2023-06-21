Opporture Unveils Moder8, an Exclusive B2B Platform Redefining AI Model Building
Opporture introduces Moder8, an innovative invitation-only B2B platform that transforms the landscape of AI model building.TORONTO (ON), ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opporture, an esteemed provider of AI-enabling services, is delighted to unveil its flagship offering, Moder8. As a condensed version of "Moderate," the name aptly emphasizes the platform's primary focus on supporting the development of AI models for companies. This exclusive platform, accessible by invitation only, is set to transform the AI industry by delivering unparalleled accessibility to clients' clouds while prioritizing top-notch security, dependability, and speed.
One key aspect that distinguishes Moder8 is its flexible capability to interface with customers' cloud infrastructure through various approaches such as APIs, JSON, SQS, or SFTP feeds. This facility empowers the platform to fluidly manage data and rapidly relay the outcomes back to the customer's cloud. As a result, workflows are more efficient, and performance is significantly enhanced.
"Moder8 signifies a revolution for enterprises constructing AI models," explained Mr.Pratap Chowdary Potakamuri, Opporture's Chairman and CEO. "Through our platform, organizations can now circumvent the need for allocating their own resources towards establishing MLops platforms or CMS. We manage the infrastructure, reliability, and security aspects, thus enabling our clients to zero in on their core business priority: delivering results."
Moder8 has forged a reputation as a dependable and effective platform, demonstrated by its comprehensive performance history. With an admirable uptime of 99.999% and an average response time (TAT) of less than 2 minutes, it's clear why it stands out. This extraordinary performance guarantees swift fulfillment of clients' AI training needs, thereby enabling them to expedite their AI development endeavors efficiently.
At present, Moder8 excels in managing a wide array of crucial tasks, such as content tagging, custom data labeling, annotation, and content moderation. As a result of these capabilities, AI model builders can utilize the platform's advanced features to their full potential. With a rapidly expanding community of 500+ customers, Moder8 handles and oversees nearly 5 million records each day, highlighting its efficiency and scalability.
About Opporture:
Opporture stands at the forefront of delivering Artificial Intelligence Enabling Services (AIES), with a core focus on developing, honing, and enhancing AI models. Its significant contributions have empowered numerous high-growth start-ups, known as unicorns, to incorporate AI services into their ML-Ops infrastructure. Some of Opporture's distinguished services include Human in the Loop AI and Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback. Besides, Opporture also offers a broad spectrum of AI-empowered content solutions, encompassing Content Moderation, Content Creation, Content Labelling & Tagging, as well as Content Transformation and Distribution.
The advent of Moder8 signifies yet another accomplishment in Opporture's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation in the AI landscape. This exclusive, invitation-only B2B platform delivers unparalleled connectivity, security, and efficiency for businesses involved in crafting AI models. For more details on Opporture's suite of AI-enabling services and Moder8, kindly visit https://opporture.org.
