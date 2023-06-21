AMD EPYC Embedded Series Processors Power New HPE Alletra Storage MP Solution

/EIN News/ -- — AMD EPYC processors enable HPE to transform data lifecycle management with high-performance scale-out block and file storage delivered through HPE GreenLake —

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that its AMD EPYC™ Embedded Series processors are powering Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s new modular, multi-protocol storage solution, HPE Alletra Storage MP. AMD EPYC Embedded processors provide the performance and energy efficiency required for enterprise-class storage systems with high availability, resilience, and industry-leading connectivity and longevity.

The HPE Alletra Storage MP supports a disaggregated infrastructure with multiple storage protocols on the same hardware that can scale independently for performance and capacity. Configurable for block and file stores, HPE Alletra Storage MP gives customers the ability to deploy, manage, and orchestrate data and storage services via the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, regardless of the workload and storage protocol. This eliminates data silos, reducing cost and complexity while improving performance.

Based on HPE Alletra MP, HPE GreenLake for File Storage provides a scale-out file service to accelerate processing of data-intensive workloads through enterprise performance at scale, with read throughput of hundreds of gigabytes per second and beyond 1 .

. An expanded HPE GreenLake for Block Storage now provides mission-critical resiliency at midrange economics with the industry’s first disaggregated, scale-out block storage with a 100% data availability guarantee . Delivered and managed via the HPE GreenLake platform, the new HPE GreenLake for Block Storage leverages HPE Alletra Storage MP and brings an intuitive cloud experience, efficient scale, and extreme resiliency and performance to mission-critical apps and mixed workloads.

“Data is rapidly increasing in volume and complexity, creating new challenges for our customers, who are trying to effectively and efficiently store, manage and protect their data,” said Patrick Osborne, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Data Infrastructure, HPE Storage. “The new HPE Alletra Storage MP with AMD EPYC Series processors allow us to give customers better price-for-performance today and the ability to cost-effectively scale out infrastructure on the same hardware in the future.”

EPYC Embedded Series processors combine speed and efficiency which together are designed to help reduce both overall system energy costs and TCO. HPE Alletra Storage MP uses a range of EPYC Embedded processor models, with performance options ranging from 16 to 64 cores, and a thermal design power profile ranging from 155W to 225W.

“We are proud of our expanded collaboration with HPE to provide enterprise customers with advanced solutions that can drive better business outcomes, faster,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Embedded Processor Group, AMD. “Embedded EPYC processors enable HPE to usher in a new era in storage with new levels of performance and I/O agility in a power-optimized profile.”

1 The per-enclosure read performance has been characterized and certified, and hundreds of gigabytes per second of read throughput and beyond can be achieved by scaling data and compute enclosures.