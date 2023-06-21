G-Que BBQ Serves Up Loyalty, Ordering, and Subscriptions with Paytronix

Denver fast casual brand elevates its digital engagement by moving to a single platform.

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, today announced that G-Que BBQ, a fast casual brand with locations around Colorado, has streamlined its digital engagement stack on the full Paytronix platform. Soon, G-Que BBQ will launch its monthly wings subscription that promises guests one five-piece order of wings each week.



By running its loyalty, online ordering, CRM, and mobile application all on Paytronix, G-Que BBQ, Denver’s only championship barbeque restaurant, streamlined its operations and can now better communicate with its guests. Previously the brand had several different platforms, including a point-of-sale, email marketing, and a couponing service. That meant the customer list existed in triplicate and not everyone was on each list. Consolidating on a single platform means they can learn guest preferences and act on that data, while also maintaining regular, targeted communications.

“This elevates our brand. We can now reach our guests through all touchpoints, so people see and hear our messages,” said G-Que BBQ Founder and Master of Meat Jason Ganahl. “Thanks to Paytronix, we can organize and target our campaigns at specific segments, even by such information as whether they are inclined toward our wings, ribs, or pulled pork.”

The G-Que BBQ program includes:

Loyalty – Guests joining the G-Que loyalty program get rewarded right away, with a free pulled pork sandwich on signup. The program itself is points based, with guests earning five points for every dollar spent. Earning 500 points results in a $5 reward.





Subscriptions – The upcoming monthly wings subscription is being built on the Paytronix Loyalty platform and promises to include a five-piece wing order each week. The team designed the program to help customers discover the brand's great wings.





Online Ordering – Guests can now order from the G-Que first-party ordering platform easily and quickly from any of the brand's Colorado locations.





Mobile – The white label Paytronix mobile app gives guests an easy to way to earn and track loyalty rewards, as well as place mobile orders.



“Brands that are in early growth mode, like G-Que BBQ don’t have large teams that can handle complex systems. But while the one-off platforms that these companies often use at the start are great, they can quickly lead to complications,” said Bailey DAgostino, Director of SMB Sales and Strategy at Paytronix. “Activities like aligning databases take hours out of the day for people who are already busy doing several jobs at once. Who has time for that? By consolidating on a single platform, not only can the business operate better today, but it is in a much better position for future growth.”

