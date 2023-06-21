Diasome's CMO, Dr. Marc Penn, to Unveil Innovative Diabetes Research at ADA Scientific Sessions

Our data demonstrate that serotonin, 95% of which is made by the gut and is released in response to food ingestion, is a likely candidate to be the elusive portal factor” — Dr. Penn

CLEVELAND , OH, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a global leader in the development of innovative therapeutics for diabetes, is pleased to announce that the company's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marc Penn, will present a scientific poster at the upcoming American Diabetes Association (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions in San Diego, CA from June 23rd - 26th.

The poster, titled "Portal Serotonin is Critical for Efficient Hepatic Control of Systemic Glycemia," spotlights a novel in vitro model developed by Diasome. This model builds on growing evidence for a naturally secreted meal-induced portal factor that, in combination with insulin, promotes liver glycogen synthesis. "Our data demonstrate that serotonin, 95% of which is made by the gut and is released in response to food ingestion, is a likely candidate to be the elusive portal factor," states Dr. Penn. The company believes this cell culture model, combined with prior in vivo data, has the potential to transform our understanding of diabetes control and management.

Dr. Penn, a highly respected researcher and clinician in the field of cardiovascular and diabetes medicine, will lead the presentation on June 25 at 1:00. With over 30 years of experience, he has dedicated his career to innovation and cardio and metabolic care research. Dr. Penn, a Medicine and Biomedical Engineering professor, holds an MD and PhD in Biomedical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

From 2000–2011, Dr. Penn was a senior cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic. During that time, he served as the director of the Coronary Intensive Care Unit, the Experimental Animal Laboratory, the Bakken Heart–Brain Institute, and the Center for Cardiovascular Cell Therapy. From 2008–2010, he also served as the senior medical director for Emerging Businesses at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

"We're very excited about the opportunity to present our latest research at the ADA 83rd Scientific Sessions," said Robert Geho, CEO of Diasome Pharmaceuticals. "Our ongoing work on understanding portal serotonin's role in hepatic glycogen synthesis could open new avenues for treatment, and we look forward to sharing these findings with the global diabetes research community."

About Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc:

Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative therapies for diabetes. Our mission is to improve the lives of people living with diabetes through groundbreaking treatments that aim to fundamentally transform disease management by restoring physiology. For more information about Diasome, please visit www.diasome.com.