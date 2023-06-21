Predera Announces Support for Large Language Models: Unified Prompt Interface, LLM Deployment, and Generative AI Apps

New features to support LLMs in AIQ platform: unified prompt engineering, LLM deployment, and LLM applications to unlock the full potential of Generative AI.

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Predera, a prominent provider of AI and machine learning solutions, is delighted to announce support for Large Language Models (LLM) in AIQ, its flagship AI/ML operations platform. With this release today, Predera is bringing three new capabilities to its customers - a unified prompt engineering interface, LLM deployment workflows, and Generative AI application support.



1. Unified Prompt Interface:

The unified prompt interface offers a collaborative environment that enables users to design and experiment with prompts collectively. It empowers users to seamlessly design, test, and compare prompts across multiple Large Language Models (LLMs), enhancing flexibility and efficiency. Additionally, the interface allows users to set up evaluations, ensuring that the prompts function as intended even when the LLMs undergo changes. By providing a unified platform for prompt-related activities, it streamlines the prompt development process and fosters effective prompt utilization in diverse contexts.

2. LLM Deployment and Fine-tuning:

Deploying and fine-tuning large language models (LLMs), whether proprietary or open-source, poses a significant challenge in the present times. AIQ LLM workflow module simplifies the deployment process for LLMs, and seamlessly integrates with well-known proprietary LLM frameworks like OpenAI and Cohere, as well as open-source LLMs such as BLOOM, LLaMA, and Dolly. This integration empowers users to effortlessly deploy models as APIs with minimal effort, requiring only a few clicks.

3. LLM Applications:

LLM applications hold tremendous promise across various industries and use cases. With AIQ LLM, users can seamlessly design, develop, and deploy language applications or LLMChain apps, leveraging the starter templates and and LLM applications provided as a powerful foundation. They are highly customizable, allowing users to tailor the models to their specific needs , whether one needs to automate customer support, generate natural language reports, or build conversational agents.

"This update to our AIQ engine represents a significant first step in bringing Generative AI and Enterprise AI under one platform, and opens up the potential of building truly transformative AI-driven solutions", said Vamshi Ambati, CEO of Predera.

To learn more about Predera's LLM capabilities and Generative AI offerings, visit the product page (https://www.predera.com/aiq-llm) and the release blog or email: info@predera.com.



About Predera

Predera is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for businesses. Our mission is to help businesses leverage the power of machine learning and AI to drive growth, optimize operations, and reduce costs. Our flagship platform, AIQ, is a cloud-native, secure, SaaS platform that simplifies ML life-cycle management for modern enterprises. With an innovative MLOps platform, industry-specific ML models, and high-quality solutions expertise, Predera has served customers in the Retail, Finance, Healthcare & Pharma industries. With their enhanced LLM capabilities, Predera continues to be at the forefront of enabling businesses to harness the power of machine learning models and extract meaningful insights from their data.