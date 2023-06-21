Spend Analytics Market Massive Growth opportunity Ahead | Rosslyn Analytics, Ivalua, Coupa Software
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest published a market study on Global Spend Analytics Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Global Spend Analytics space, as well as what our survey respondents- all outsourcing decision-makers- predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Coupa Software Inc. (United States), Zycus Inc. (United States), Proactis (United Kingdom), Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), JAGGAER Incorporation (United States), Rosslyn Analytics, Ltd. (United Kingdom), Ivalua Inc. (United States), BravoSolution SPA (United States).
Definition
The spend analytics market is a rapidly growing industry that includes software products designed to analyze and manage an organization's spend data. These software programs are used to extract, classify, and analyze spend data from various sources such as invoices, contracts, and purchase orders.
Spend Analytics Market Trend
Rising Adoption in Procurement Process in Industries
Spend Analytics Market Driver
Increasing Need for Supplier and Market Intelligence
Spend Analytics Market Opportunity
Rise in Mobile Applications and Growing Demand for Cloud Computing Technology
Major highlights from the Study along with most frequently asked questions:
1) What so unique about this Global Spend Analytics Assessment?
Market Factor Analysis: In this economic slowdown, impact on various industries is huge. Moreover, the increase in demand & supply gap as a resultant of sluggish supply chain and production line have made market worth observing. It also discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.
Market Concentration: Includes C4 Index, HHI, Comparative Global Spend Analytics Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y), Major Companies, Emerging Players with Heat Map Analysis
Market Entropy: Randomness of the market highlighting aggressive steps that players are taking to overcome current scenario. Development activity and steps like expansions, technological advancement, M&A, joint ventures, launches are highlighted here.
Patent Analysis: Comparison of patents issued by each players per year.
Peer Analysis: An evaluation of players by financial metrics such as EBITDA, Net Profit, Gross Margin, Total Revenue, and Segmented Market Share, Assets etc to understand management effectiveness, operation and liquidity status.
2) Why only few Companies are profiled in the report?
Industry standards like NAICS, ICB etc are considered to derive the most important manufacturers. More emphasis is given on SMEs that are emerging and evolving in the market with their product presence and technological upgraded modes, current version includes players like “SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Coupa Software Inc. (United States), Zycus Inc. (United States), Proactis (United Kingdom), Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), JAGGAER Incorporation (United States), Rosslyn Analytics, Ltd. (United Kingdom), Ivalua Inc. (United States), BravoSolution SPA (United States) " etc and many more.
** Companies reported may vary subject to Name Change / Merger etc.
3) What details will competitive landscape will provide?
A value proposition chapter to gauge Global Spend Analytics market. 2-Page profiles of all listed company with 3 to 5 years financial data to track and comparison of business overview, product specification etc.
4) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?
Country that are included in the analysis are In North America, In Latin America, Europe, The Asia-pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), What are the main countries covered?, The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa
** Countries of primary interest can be added if missing.
5) Is it possible to limit/customize scope of study to applications of our interest?
Yes, general version of study is broad, however if you have limited application in your scope & target, then study can also be customize to only those application. As of now it covers applications Financial Management, Risk Management, Governance and Compliance Management, Supplier Sourcing and Performance Management, Demand and Supply Forecasting, Others.
** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time may vary.
To comprehend Global Spend Analytics market dynamics in the world mainly, the Global Spend Analytics market is analysed across major global regions. Customized study by specific regional or country can be provided, usually client prefers below
- North America: United States of America (US), Canada, and Mexico.
- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.
- Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and South Africa.
- Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDICs, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe.
- Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam etc) & Rest
- Oceania: Australia & New Zealand
Basic Segmentation Details
Global Spend Analytics Product Types In-Depth: Direct Spend, Indirect Spend, Tail-Spend
Global Spend Analytics Major Applications/End users: Financial Management, Risk Management, Governance and Compliance Management, Supplier Sourcing and Performance Management, Demand and Supply Forecasting, Others
