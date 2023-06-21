Memfault Joins the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and Thread Group

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memfault , provider of the first IoT reliability platform, today announced the company is joining the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and the Thread Group.



The CSA is a member-driven organization chartered to unify and simplify device connectivity, starting with the smart home, and its collaborative open source reference implementation helps to ensure interoperability across different vendors’ devices. The CSA sponsors Matter, the smart home standard initiated in December 2019 (as CHIP).

The Thread Group is responsible for market education around the Thread protocol, an IP-based wireless mesh networking protocol providing a secure and easy method for connecting low power, constrained devices.

Memfault’s IoT reliability platform enables device developers to accelerate go-to-market and de-risk product releases with performance monitoring, device debugging, and OTA update capabilities for proactive device operations. Joining both organizations supports Memfault in providing out-of-the-box diagnostics for OEMs building connected devices running Matter over both Thread and Wi-Fi, giving developers broad support and flexibility for smart home innovation, from higher-bandwidth devices to low-power meshed devices such as locks, light bulbs, and switches.

“Memfault is excited to join both the CSA and the Thread Group to further contribute to better IoT product development by improving the customer experience through reduced call center times and fewer product returns,” said James Pace, VP of Strategic Initiatives, Memfault. “CSA and Matter mark a seachange in how devices work together and are certified, improving on bespoke approaches and a jumble of radio technologies stacks. In addition to contributions to smart home innovation, Thread is also making inroads in the commercial building space, evidenced by the emergence of Wireless KNX. We’re thrilled to be part of both groups and the tectonic shift they’re driving in home networks and beyond.”

Memfault has existing partnerships with chip vendors including Infineon, Nordic Semiconductors, NXP Semiconductors, and Silicon Labs that support Wi-Fi and other wireless standards for ultra-low power IoT devices like IEEE 802.15.4 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Memfault is also part of the Bluetooth SIG. Memfault’s customer portfolio includes IoT devices across industries and use cases, such as smart home, access control, asset tracking, energy management, point-of-sale systems, micromobility, audio, and consumer wearables.

About Memfault

Memfault is the first IoT reliability platform that empowers teams to build robust devices with software at scale. Memfault applies device reliability engineering (DRE) techniques to transform the way developers build and operate IoT and edge devices. As IoT applications continue to grow in complexity, it is more important than ever for developers to integrate Memfault’s performance monitoring, debugging, and OTA update capabilities into their devices. Memfault was built to enable developers with a more scalable and sustainable process to accelerate go-to-market, de-risk product launches, cut product costs, and deliver overall superior products. The company was founded by engineers with decades of experience from Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble. Memfault is backed by Uncork Capital, Partech, S28 Capital, and Y Combinator.

