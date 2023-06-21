Crave Interactive Launches Crave AI: Hotel Guest Service Redefined
Ground-breaking AI solution for hotels with a unique AI Display Window to complement natural language chat.
We are thrilled to introduce Crave AI, a game-changing solution that takes guest engagement to new heights....”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crave Interactive Ltd, a global leader in hospitality technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of Crave AI, a ground-breaking guest service solution that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI). With innovative features such as the AI Display Window and integrated Video Chat, Crave AI reimagines the way hotels and resorts can connect and engage with their guests.
— Gareth Hughes, CEO of Crave Interactive
Crave’s AI Display Window is a unique innovation and displays relevant content and services during guest conversations. Videos, images and descriptions bring the conversation to life, creating a far better guest experience than simple chat.
- Any web-based service can be displayed at the appropriate time, including restaurant booking, hotel reservations, F&B ordering systems, service requests, maps and menus.
- Transactions and payments are easy and secure, with no personal data passed to the AI engine.
For guests who would rather speak to a human and for requests that the AI bot cannot help with, Crave AI can instantly connect the guest to hotel staff via an integrated Video Chat feature. In this way, Crave AI provides the best automated and personal service in a compelling solution that will delight hotel guests.
"We are thrilled to introduce Crave AI, a game-changing solution that takes guest engagement to new heights," said Gareth Hughes, CEO of Crave Interactive. "The AI Display Window and integrated video chat feature provide a genuinely unique and compelling guest experience. AI is transforming the world at an incredible pace, and Crave AI will redefine the way hospitality establishments engage with their guests."
Crave AI supports guest communication via voice, text, kiosk, in-room tablet and web. The AI Display Window is compatible with most hotel booking and ordering systems and any web pages.
The first hotel deployments are expected in Q3 2023, with large groups supported from Q4 2023.
Visitors to HITEC 2023 in Toronto should visit the Crave team at booth #1335 for a personal demo of Crave AI and Crave Instant Video.
To learn more about Crave AI, or to request a personal demo, please visit craveinteractive.com/crave-ai
About Crave Interactive:
Crave Interactive is a global provider of innovative technology solutions designed specifically for the hospitality industry. With a passion for enhancing guest experiences, Crave Interactive develops cutting-edge products that seamlessly integrate into hotels and resorts worldwide. Its portfolio includes guest engagement platforms, in-room tablets, mobile applications, and the revolutionary Crave AI, all aimed at improving service delivery, enhancing guest satisfaction, and maximizing operational efficiency.
