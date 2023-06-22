PREPAiRE Accelerates Discovery Leveraging CAS SciFinder Discovery Platform
Prepaire Labs, an innovator in AI-driven drug discovery are pleased to announce an agreement with CAS, a leader in scientific information solutions and part of the American Chemical Society, the World's largest, most authoritative collection of scientific information.
The concurrence of state-of-the art Artificial Intelligence and chemical retrosynthesis has enabled PREPAiRE to systematically integrate target identification, validation, lead discovery, optimization, drug synthesis, and preclinical testing into a single platform. Al accelerated drug discovery, allows for a fast-track discovery and repurposing of existing molecules, and intelligent clinical design coupled with in-house manufacturing. strives to provide better predictions throughout the pharmaceutical value chain in a single platform.
According to Dr. Vicent Ribas, the Chief Scientific Officer of PREPAiRE, "the company aims to combine the generation of highly accurate biological and chemical data on a large scale with the latest advancements in machine learning. The ultimate objective is to unravel the complex underlying mechanisms of diseases to create innovative therapeutics for patients. By leveraging the power of cutting-edge machine learning techniques, PREPAiRE strives to extract valuable insights from these vast data sets and translate them into impactful outcomes for patients."
PREPAIRE’s agreement with CAS to provide researchers with CAS SciFinder has granted the company unrestricted access to the CAS Content CollectionTM, the most comprehensive scientific dataset available globally. This positions PREPAIRE at the forefront of biological research and provides extensive opportunities in de-novo biopharmaceutical development and patentability. CAS has become a trusted reference point in medical science, with the CAS SciFinder Discovery Platform offering full retrosynthetic analyses that complement our strategy and create a new paradigm for drug discovery.
CAS is a division of American Chemical Society (ACS) and is dedicated to the ACS vision of improving people's lives through the transforming power of chemistry. The CAS team of highly trained scientists identifies, aggregates, and organizes all publicly disclosed scientific information, creating the world's most valuable collection of content that is vital to innovation worldwide. CAS is located in Columbus, Ohio.
CAS SciFinderⁿ provides solutions to challenges encountered in both chemical and biological research including patentability, synthesis, and relevant reference searching.
CAS SciFinderⁿ speeds up the process of finding relevant actionable insights and by featuring the renowned CAS Content Collection, relied upon by the scientific community and the most advanced relevance engine in the industry, ultimately produces better research in less time
“Our shared focus on improving the health and wellbeing of people around the globe makes this collaboration especially meaningful,” said Craig Stephens, Chief Customer Officer, CAS. “We are delighted to empower PREPAiRE researchers to more efficiently and effectively develop treatments and cures that positively impact patients’ care.”
About CAS:
CAS is a leader in scientific information solutions, partnering with innovators around the world to accelerate scientific breakthroughs. CAS employs over 1,400 experts who curate, connect, and analyze scientific knowledge to reveal unseen connections. For over 100 years, scientists, patent professionals, and business leaders have relied on CAS solutions and expertise to provide the hindsight, insight, and foresight they need so they can build upon the learnings of the past to discover a better future. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society. Connect with us at www.cas.org
About Prepaire Labs:
Prepaire Labs is a pioneering healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing drug discovery and precision medicine. Through the integration of deep learning and biology, Prepaire Labs develops predictive models, innovative technologies, and data-driven solutions to drive advancements in healthcare and improve patient outcomes.
By leveraging population-scale data, Prepaire Labs constructs predictive models grounded in human genetic, phenotypic, and clinical data. These models provide insights into the underlying architecture and biology of diseases, facilitating the development of more accurate predictive models. Additionally, Prepaire Labs utilizes patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), genome editing, high-content cellular phenotyping, and machine learning to create in vitro disease models that optimize genetics, cell-type, environment, and multidimensional data collection for increased predictability of human clinical outcomes.
Prepaire Labs' innovative approach holds the potential to revolutionize the field of drug discovery, enabling the development of new medicines and improving patient outcomes.
