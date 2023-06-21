Worshipful Company of Information Technologists Hosts Inaugural Schools Hackathon to Empower Displaced People
City Livery company promotes the use of technology for good in society
We’re delighted to have hosted this inaugural hackathon to generate ideas about how technology can help displaced people”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Worshipful Company of Information Technologists (WCIT), in collaboration with City of London University, held a highly successful Hackathon on Thursday, June 15th in London. The event brought together talented sixth form students from Hammersmith Academy and Lillian Baylis secondary schools (both schools are supported by WCIT). The event aimed to tackle the pressing challenges faced by displaced people and to answer the question “how can technology help”. All the participants displayed outstanding creativity and innovation to generate innovative and practical ideas regarding how tech can help those who find themselves displaced.
— Rob Wirszycz, Master at WCIT
The Hackathon demonstrated the power of technology to address the needs of displaced people. These are individuals who have been forcibly removed from their homes due to conflict, persecution, natural disasters, or other circumstances. They include refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons and those who face precarious living conditions in their home countries.
“We’re delighted to have hosted this inaugural hackathon to generate ideas about how technology can help displaced people” said Rob Wirszycz, Master at WCIT. “It was great to see what talented STEM students can do when they put their minds to it.”
The pupils demonstrated their remarkable talents and dedication by developing a wide array of exciting solutions. They considered how a range of technologies could help, these included AI, biometrics, wearables, alternative communications and personal thermal power sources. Their ideas included streamlined information sharing, language translation, job market integration, mental health support, and cultural exchange platforms.
The distinguished panel of Hackathon judges included Rob Wirszycz, WCIT Master, Nick Santos-Pedro, Digital Manager for the Refugee Council and Professor Sue Black OBE, Computer Scientist, academic, and social entrepreneur.
“The teams all took the Hackathon seriously and worked together to produce a great result. You could tell that all the students who took part really cared about displaced people and were thinking deeply about how technology could help them in their everyday lives” said Nick Santos-Pedro, Digital Manager for The Refugee Council.
The judges unanimously declared the team from Lilian Baylis as the winners. These young bright minds demonstrated exceptional talent and passion for harnessing technology to address the challenges faced by displaced people.
The WCIT thanks the pupils, schools, judges, and all those involved for their outstanding contributions and commitment to this great cause. The Hackathon exemplified the transformative potential of technology to empower displaced people and create a more inclusive society.
About The Worshipful Company of Information Technologists
The Worshipful Company of Information Technologists is the 100th livery company of the City of London, combining centuries-old tradition with a modern focus, energy and innovation. Like all livery companies, we look to give something back to the industry and community, and focus on four pillars of activity:
• Charity: we raise money and provide IT skills to improve lives through a range of charitable vehicles
• Education: we built Hammersmith Academy (with the Mercers) and support other schools
• Industry and Commerce: we help to promote and shape the IT industry and run several schemes (including with the Royal Signals) to smooth the path of men and women into the industry
• Fellowship: We have a full programme of social activity. We are one of the few “new” livery companies to have its own hall, and in 2017 we celebrated our silver jubilee, 25 years after our grant of livery.
About The Refugee Council
The Refugee Council is a leading charity working with refugees and people seeking asylum in the UK. Founded in 1951, following the creation of the UN Refugee Convention, we exist to support and empower people who have fled conflict, violence and persecution in order to rebuild their lives here in the UK.
• We work with over 13,000 women, men and children each year who are desperately seeking safety. From the moment refugees arrive in the UK – we are here:
• We provide crisis advice, mental health counselling and practical support to help people settle and integrate into their new community
• We are specialists in working with refugee children who arrive in the UK alone
• We work with refugees and our partners to fight for improvements to the asylum protection system
• We inspire change in attitudes towards refugees and people seeking asylum – speaking out for compassion fairness and kindness.
Craig Penfold
WCIT
+44 7826 858751
