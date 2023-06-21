Automotive Cybersecurity Market to See Competition Rise | Continental, Harman International Industries, ESCRYPT
Automotive Cybersecurity Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Automotive Cybersecurity market to witness a CAGR of 21.3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Breakdown by Application (Body control & Comfort, Infotainment, Telematics, Powertrain Systems) by Offering (Software, Hardware) by Security Type (Application Security, Network Security, Endpoint Security) by Form (In Vehicle, External Cloud Services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Automotive Cybersecurity market size is estimated to increase by USD Billion at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2 Billion.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Continental AG (Germany), Harman International Industries, Inc. (United States), ESCRYPT GmbH (Germany), Irdeto (Netherlands), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan), Karamba Security (Israel), BlackBerry Limited (United States), Argus Cyber Security Ltd. (United States), C2A Security Ltd. (United States)
Definition:
Automotive cybersecurity refers to the protection of automotive systems and networks from cyber threats, including unauthorized access, manipulation, and theft of sensitive data. It involves implementing various security measures and technologies to ensure the safety and integrity of vehicles, their components, and the data exchanged within the automotive ecosystem.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Application Security, Network Security, Endpoint Security
Key Applications/end-users of Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Body control & Comfort, Infotainment, Telematics, Powertrain Systems
Market Trends:
Increasing connectivity: The rise of connected vehicles and advanced infotainment systems has increased the vulnerability of automotive networks to cyber threats. This trend has led to a greater focus on automotive cybersecurity solutions.
Market Drivers:
Increasing number of connected cars: The growing adoption of connected cars, equipped with internet connectivity and communication technologies, has created a higher risk of cyber threats. This has driven the demand for cybersecurity solutions to safeguard vehicle systems and data.
Market Opportunities:
Collaborations and partnerships: Automotive cybersecurity providers have opportunities to collaborate with automakers, technology companies, and cybersecurity firms to develop comprehensive solutions that address the evolving threats in the automotive industry.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
