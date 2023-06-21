Digestive and Liver Health Specialists Expands to 5th Middle Tennessee Location
The practice is led by double board-certified physicians Dr. Stephanie Pointer and Dr. Saras Sharma.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digestive and Liver Health Specialists, a premier gastroenterology practice, is excited to announce its expansion, providing even greater access to high-quality healthcare services for patients in Middle Tennessee. With four existing locations in Clarksville, Hendersonville, Nashville, and Smyrna, the practice is proud to introduce its fifth city, Murfreesboro, TN, as the newest addition to its growing network. Appointments at the Murfreesboro location will be available starting in late summer 2023.
Led by the expertise of double board-certified gastroenterologists, Dr. Stephanie Pointer and Dr. Saras Sharma, Digestive and Liver Health Specialists has been committed to delivering comprehensive and personalized care to its patients. This expansion into Murfreesboro is a testament to the practice's dedication to ensuring that specialized gastroenterological care is easily accessible to the community.
Dr. Stephanie Pointer, Co-founder of Digestive and Liver Health Specialists, stated, "We are delighted to extend our expertise and compassionate care to the wonderful population of Murfreesboro and its surrounding areas. Our goal is to ensure that patients have convenient access to the highest quality gastroenterological care close to home."
The practice operates an onsite ambulatory surgical center, enabling quick and cost-effective procedures. Patients can benefit from the convenience of scheduling appointments at the surgical center and receiving prompt care. Dr. Saras Sharma, Co-founder of the practice, emphasizes this advantage, stating, "At our onsite surgical center, we prioritize patient comfort and efficiency. By eliminating the cumbersome red tape, long wait times, and hurdles associated with traditional hospital systems, we can offer patients the opportunity to be seen as quickly as the same week."
With a patient-centered approach, all Digestive and Liver Health Specialists locations, including the new Murfreesboro site, provide convenient drive-up front parking and are designed as single-story facilities. These thoughtful features ensure that patients can easily access the clinics without the inconvenience of stairs or parking difficulties.
Dr. Pointer emphasizes the significance of this expansion, stating, "Our commitment is to provide exceptional care that is accessible and patient-centric. By expanding our presence in Middle Tennessee, we are better equipped to meet the diverse needs of our patients."
Digestive and Liver Health Specialists takes pride in utilizing the most advanced endoscopic equipment available, ensuring that patients receive top-level care and accurate diagnoses, leading to effective treatment plans.
In addition to their dedication to advanced equipment, Digestive and Liver Health Specialists actively participates in a wide variety of clinical research trials. Dr. Sharma highlights the importance of staying at the forefront of medical advancements, stating, "Our practice's involvement in clinical research allows us to offer our patients access to the most cutting-edge treatments for complex gastrointestinal diseases.”
With a team of five highly experienced providers, Digestive and Liver Health Specialists boasts decades of combined expertise in liver disease treatment, including fatty liver disease, NASH, and cirrhosis. The practice also offers comprehensive care for various other digestive health concerns, such as weight loss, acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease and colon cancer screening.
To learn more about Digestive and Liver Health Specialists and to schedule an appointment at any of their convenient locations, please visit their website at www.thegidocs.com or call (615) 832-5530.
For media inquiries, kindly reach out to Deann Wiggers at dwiggers@thegidocs.com.
About Digestive and Liver Health Specialists.
Digestive and Liver Health Specialists is a premier gastroenterology practice dedicated to providing comprehensive and personalized care to patients in Middle Tennessee. Founded by double board-certified gastroenterologists, Dr. Stephanie Pointer and Dr. Saras Sharma, the practice offers advanced diagnostic and treatment options for digestive health concerns. With multiple locations and an onsite ambulatory surgical center, Digestive and Liver Health Specialists is committed to ensuring accessible, patient-centered care.
Deann Wiggers
Digestive and Liver Health Specialists
+1 (615) 832-5530
dwiggers@thegidocs.com