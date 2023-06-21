Dobbs-One Year Later: Navigating Your Repro Regulatory Questions - June 27 Webinar

Harry Nelson Natalie Birnbaum

Nelson Hardiman LLP will present the webinar Dobbs-One Year Later: Your Repro Regulatory Questions Answered on Tuesday, June 27, beginning at 12 noon PDT.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark the one-year anniversary of the US Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, healthcare law firm Nelson Hardiman LLP will present the webinar series Dobbs-One Year Later: Your Repro Regulatory Questions Answered. The first webinar in this series will be presented on Tuesday, June 27 beginning at 12 noon PDT.

When the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs decision on June 24, 2022, it denied the human right to abortion that has been precedent for decades and ended constitutional protections. Dobbs effectually gave each state the power to regulate abortion laws. As a result, in the past year, the healthcare landscape has become increasingly localized and complex to navigate. Simultaneously, the use of telehealth for medication abortion care (teleMAB) is increasingly significant and continues to grow as abortion providers think creatively about expanding access.

The series, Dobbs-One Year Later: Navigating Your Repro Regulatory Questions, will commence on June 27 with the webinar entitled “Understanding the Regulatory and Clinical Implications of Providing Reproductive Healthcare Services.” This initial webinar will cover the updates to the legal landscape for abortion providers, particularly focusing on telehealth for medication abortion, in the year post-Dobbs. We will give a broad overview of the legal frameworks that platforms, providers and healthcare practitioners must consider in order to ensure compliance with applicable state abortion and healthcare regulatory laws, including telehealth, scope of practice, and medication regulation.

The Dobbs-One Year Later series will be hosted by Founding Partner Harry Nelson and Of Counsel Natalie Birnbaum. Harry is regularly sought by many media outlets for his analysis of practical solutions to problems at the intersection of healthcare transformation, healthcare privacy, and regulatory compliance. Natalie works at the intersection of healthcare regulatory work, telehealth equity, reproductive rights, health, and justice. She frequently writes on the topic of telehealth for medication abortion for the American Health Law Association and owns a reproductive healthcare-focused policy consulting and legal advising firm, Repro Solutions PC.

There is no charge for this important and informative webinar. To register, please follow this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C_PKqzUTTz6ueqgCGBy5Lg

Please join us on June 27 as we analyze this important and timely issue that is critical to the healthcare industry and the human right to bodily autonomy which will most certainly be a defining issue in the 2024 elections.

