Regrow Named to TIME’s List of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023

Recognized for Making an Extraordinary Impact Around the World, Regrow is Accelerating the Transition to Resilient Agriculture

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Revealed today was the third-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which highlights the exceptional companies making an impact around the world. Named as one of the Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow Ag, is the leading software provider for Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) and Sustainability Insights into agricultural supply chains. This honor recognizes the vital role played by Regrow to enable a climate-resilient food supply, capable of sustainably feeding a global population of 10 billion people by 2050.

Working with the leading CPGs, agribusinesses, and retailers, Regrow’s best-in-class platform leverages satellite data, machine learning, and robust soil modeling to quantify on-farm GHG emission baselines, reductions, and removals, including soil carbon sequestration.

With an industry-specific and globally scalable soil carbon model approved by the Climate Action Reserve and aligned with programs approved by SustainCERT, Regrow is the only provider that can support organizations on the entire journey from assessing and taking action to reduce on-farm greenhouse gas emissions to reporting credible, certified ESG outcomes. Some of the food and ag value chain’s leading companies, including Cargill, General Mills, and Kellogg’s, have chosen Regrow as their partner for implementing regenerative agriculture programs to meet their corporate climate goals.

“Agrifood is the only industry in the hard-to-abate sector with the potential to achieve net zero and improve its environmental and financial resilience in the process, all within the required timeframe to keep the planet on the 1.5C trajectory,” explained Anastasia Volkova, Ph.D., Regrow’s CEO and co-founder. “Regrow powers regenerative agriculture and climate-smart farming, not only by measuring what matters but also by recommending more holistic soil health practices that help restore the entire agricultural ecosystem. We’re honored to have our important mission recognized by TIME, and especially to be named one of the most influential companies of 2023.”

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from its global network of contributors and correspondents as well as from outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward. See the full list here: time.com/100companies.

Regrow powers Resilient Agriculture for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Partners include Cargill, General Mills, and Kellogg’s. With Regrow’s Resilient Agriculture Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to perpetually ensure profitable supply and protect operational integrity by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. Regrow was named one of Fast Company’s 50 most innovative companies and the number one most innovative company in agriculture in 2023. Learn more at www.Regrow.ag.

