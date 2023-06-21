New in Malaysia: aQme Reimagines a Smart Insurance Journey with SEHATi by SOCSO
Insurtech startup aQme aims to serve the underinsured together with Malaysia's SOCSO to offer affordable insurance based on health dataPETALING JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- aQme, a Malaysia-based digital insurance tech-enabler has just launched their range of life insurance plans, focusing on simple protection at a low price point. Alongside SOCSO’s recent launch of Health Screening Program (HSP) 3.0, the government agency is in a bid to offer comprehensive social protection to their 2.2 million members. Through SEHATi, SOCSO’s healthtech app, their members are able to book health screening appointments and access personalised insurance plans.
The rise of insurtech has seen steady growth across Southeast Asia with the recent launches in both Malaysia and Singapore in the recent months. By leveraging modern solutions that feature machine learning and data analysis, industry experts such as the team in aQme are finding new ways to more accurately assess risks and underwrite policies that focus on better inclusion and effective claim processing.
Health Screening Program 3.0
The recent launch of HSP 3.0 on the SEHATi app offers all SOCSO members aged 40 and above, an upgraded health screening programme for free. Bumi Healthtech, the creator of SEHATi app works directly with Social Security Organization (SOCSO) to help users easily log health screening appointments and health data. Now, members who have conducted a health screening through Bumi Healthtech partners can access their health score and explore personalised, exclusive insurance plans through the SEHATi app. This collaboration enables an app-to-app seamless onboarding process, by taking into account a pre-underwriting process and zero form filling feature, users can sign up to life insurance plans in just three steps.
Transparent, Simple & True
aQme is founded based on the belief that health, wellness and life insurance are for all. In order to inspire true protection, the startup centers its innovative journey by rewarding health and transforming its users’ experience with insurance.
The Future of aQme
aQme is now available for download on Google Play Store & App Store, while its services are only exclusively available for SEHATi app users.
As part of aQme’s roadmap and strategy, the startup is also set to answer to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM)’s call for application of digital insurance and takaful operators (DITO) licences. In view of the DITO application, the insurtech startup is gaining momentum by partnering a slate of affinity groups to onboard their existing members to a group insurance package.
For more information, head over to www.aqmtech.io or drop an email at hello@aqmtech.io for further enquiries.
