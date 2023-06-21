Dr. Bob Murtaugh Advances: Telemedicine, Career Paths-Veterinary Technicians, and the Veterinary Professional Associate
Fifty percent of Shelters are without consistent, or any veterinary services, and 500 rural Counties in the US are without easily accessible veterinary services.”WIMBERLEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Murtaugh announces advancements in telemedicine, career paths for veterinary technicians, and the future of a veterinary professional associate.
The full advantages of telemedicine and related technologies are beginning to take hold in the past six months. Veterinarians in Arizona can now utilize the virtual approach to establishing a veterinary client-patient relationship to evaluate if the patient needs in-hospital diagnostics and treatment or whether therapy can be provided following the virtual visit.
Many additional veterinarians nationwide are now focused on capturing the full potential of licensed veterinary technicians. By allowing veterinary technicians to utilize their highest level of training and skill set, veterinarians can optimize their time with patient assessment, treatment protocols, surgery, and diagnostics.
Certain universities are setting the stage by offering master's programs for veterinary technician graduates in order to fill an additional critical veterinary role - a Veterinary Professional Associate (VPA/mid-level practitioner) position - similar to the immensely successful implementation of nurse practitioners and physician assistants in human medicine. This is a breakthrough paradigm shift for the veterinary care sector that can bring new opportunities and enhanced access to veterinary care to communities nationwide.
“Fifty percent of Shelters are without consistent or any veterinary services, and 500 rural Counties in the US are without easily accessible veterinary services. The addition of VPAs could enhance access to care in those scenarios as well as for preventive, urgent, and specialty care in companion animal practice.” – states Dr. Murtaugh.
The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) should advocate and support the development of the Veterinary Professional Associate role in conjunction with state associations and licensing agencies. This shift is not just an advancement for the veterinary field - it's a transformation that will revolutionize how we care for animals in all facets of the profession.
The future of veterinary medicine is bright, and it's time for the profession to embrace these new paradigms for the benefit of all our stakeholders.
Dr. Bob Murtaugh has served as President of VECCS, President of ACVECC, and Chair of the ABVS. He has trained over 40 residents, authored two veterinary textbooks, and published 30-plus peer-reviewed articles. Dr. Murtaugh is currently Chair of Veterinary Medicine - National Academies of Practice. While at Tufts University, Dr. Murtaugh founded the School's world-renowned emergency and critical care program, which spurred him to band with other like-minded internists, surgeons, and anesthesiologists to petition the American Board of Veterinary Specialties (ABVS) in the late 1980s to provide provisional recognition for ACVECC. Publisher of one of the original veterinary textbooks devoted to veterinary emergency and critical care. Dr. Murtaugh was selected as the first veterinarian to be admitted to the ACCM, a physician organization focused on excellence in the specialty in the realm of human medicine. Dr. Murtaugh also spearheaded collaborative efforts to enhance standards of care, access to care, mentoring of new graduates, and educational externship opportunities for the increasing number of distributive model Colleges of Veterinary Medicine. Visit www.murtdvm.com.
