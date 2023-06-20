Senate Bill 712 Printer's Number 0930

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - An Act amending the act of September 26, 1951 (P.L.1539, No.389), known as The Clinical Laboratory Act, further providing for definitions and for exemptions and providing for advertisements for laboratory tests and for source plasma donation center; and abrogating a regulation.
