Senate Bill 768 Printer's Number 0895

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - An Act amending the act of November 27, 2019 (P.L.742, No.108), known as the Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center Authority Act, in Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center Authority, further providing for Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center Authority; and, in Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center Fund, further providing for money in fund.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.