USBL/ Shorepower Announces Company Name and Stock Symbol Change
USBL Formally Changes Name to Shorepower Technologies and Stock Ticker Becomes SPEVDETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United States Basketball League (Ticker USBL), following its merger with Shorepower Technologies, has successfully completed review by FINRA of its corporate action to change its name and stock symbol. United States Basketball League as of Friday, June 16th, will now be known as Shorepower Technologies Inc. and will trade under the symbol SPEV (Ticker SPEV). The Shorepower network represents one of the largest operators in North America, in aggregate, of Truck Stop electrification services as well as EV charging stations along major US commercial corridors. Currently, Shorepower operates over 1800 electrified parking spaces located in over 60 locations.
CEO and founder of Shorepower, Jeff Kim, said: “We are excited to have our name and stock symbol be representative of our core competency: transportation electrification and electric vehicle charging stations and related services. Since our inception in 2004, we have built out transportation electrification infrastructure based on our vision of the transition to electric vehicles, both passenger and commercial. It has arrived. We salute the Biden Administration and their commitment to developing the infrastructure required to enable the ubiquity of electric vehicles.” Kim added, “Being public and capitalized provides us the opportunity to upgrade and expand our footprint organically and through acquisitions. Our initial focus will be on bolstering our sales force and increasing our grant writing capabilities.”
