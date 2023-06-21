Singer-Songwriter Sruthi Vj Releases Powerful Tribute “Snatched Away” Dedicated to Survivors of Gun Violence
The music video features survivors and founding members of Stand with Parkland - The National Association of Families for Safe Schools, and Survivors Empowered.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023: Singer-songwriter Sruthi Vj released the music video of her original single “Snatched Away” on June 20, 2023. Snatched Away is a heartrending pop ballad that explores the emotional impact of gun violence on survivors. The video features gun violence survivors from the Parkland, Florida and Aurora, Colorado mass shooting incidents.
Snatched Away aims to raise awareness of the alarming increase in gun violence-related incidents across America, and the need for urgent action to prevent them. It was originally conceived in the aftermath of the tragic school shooting at Robb Elementary, Uvalde, in May 2022.
On how the song came about, Sruthi says, “The tragedy at Uvalde last year had a profound impact on me. I spoke with members of the survivor community and listened to their heartbreaking stories. Through the lyrics of the song, I hoped to capture the pain and trauma survivors experience when grappling with the reality of their tragedy. The song also echoes the frustration that these shooting incidents could have been prevented through safety measures and common sense gun policy.”
Written and composed by Sruthi, the song portrays a survivor's perspective via the anguish of a parent who lost their child to a tragic school shooting. The music for Snatched Away was produced by Richard Andrew, along with musicians Aadarsh Subramaniam, Avik Lahiri and Jaime Dudley. The music video features survivors who are also the founding members of organizations involved in the movement against gun violence, namely, Survivors Empowered and Stand with Parkland - The National Association of Families for Safe Schools.
“In recent years, there has been a startling rise in the occurrence of gun violence incidents. Through empathy and powerful storytelling, the song offers a glimpse into the survivor experience and highlights the importance of urgent action to end the gun epidemic.” says producer Richard Andrew.
Watch the music video for Snatched Away here.
About Sruthi Vj
Sruthi Vijayachandran is a singer–songwriter based in California. Her music reflects an eclectic style and ability to traverse diverse genres like pop, jazz and R&B. Sruthi released her debut original single Jee Bharke in 2022, which was chosen by Rolling Stone India for an exclusive premiere. Her work has also been recognized by Gigital India, The Hindu, The Times of India and other publications.
