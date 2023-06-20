$350,000 Renovation Project Complete For Watrous Day Program

CANADA, June 21 - Released on June 20, 2023

Adults with intellectual disabilities in Watrous can now attend day programming at a more accessible building, operated by Interlake Human Resources Corporation (IHRC). The Ministry of Social Services provided a total of $350,000 to support the renovation.

"Our government is proud to have supported IHRC's renovation to their day program building, which allows program participants to be served in a space that better meets their needs," Deputy Premier, Finance Minister and Humboldt-Watrous MLA Donna Harpauer said on behalf of Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky. "Day programs give participants the chance to be involved in their community, develop their potential and create connections and friendships. I thank IHRC for enhancing the lives of residents living with intellectual disabilities and for fostering a more welcoming, accessible and inclusive community."

The renovations have improved the accessibility and functionality of IHRC's day program building and include: an addition of nearly 1,500 square feet, which increased the size of the program space to create a craft/multi-purpose room, confidential shredding room, quiet sensory room, learning room and accessible washrooms; and renovating the original building to add new flooring and kitchen upgrades to meet accessibility standards.

IHRC is a community-based organization that provides a range of vocational and residential services to adults with intellectual disabilities and is dedicated to helping program participants gain independence and live a high quality of life in their workplace, home and community. IHRC operates community-based day programming for 18 individuals in the Watrous area, a four-person group home, two Sarcans and provides 60 hours of supported living services per week in Watrous and Davidson.

"The Board of Directors, management, staff and participants of Interlake Human Resources are very grateful to the ministry for their investment into our organization, and the expansion of our day program facility," IHRC Executive Director Angela Silzer said. "This added space allows us to better serve the needs of the people we support by not only being more accessible, but also enabling us to increase the scope of our programming. In turn, having more space, especially more accessible space, will permit us to provide service to and support for even more individuals experiencing intellectual disabilities in the future. We are proud of our newly renovated and expanded facilities and enjoy all of the options and opportunities they provide."

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. Community Living Service Delivery supports people with intellectual disabilities using a person-centred service delivery approach by helping them access a variety of community-based services so they can live as independently as possible within their own communities. You can learn more about person-centred culture at Person Centred Saskatchewan.

