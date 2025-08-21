Crop Report for the Period August 12 to August 18, 2025

CANADA, August 21 - Released on August 21, 2025

Harvest progress was slow last week due to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Humid mornings across the province made for short harvest days and poor desiccation weather. Farmers are looking forward to higher temperatures this week to speed up crop maturity.

The provincial harvest progress total last week was three per cent, which is behind our five and 10 year averages. The combination of rainfall, humidity and low temperatures delayed crop development and harvest progress. The southwest continues to lead in harvest progress, sitting at eight per cent harvest completed. This is followed by the southeast at four per cent and east central at two per cent. The west-central, northeast and northwest parts of the province all sit at one per cent harvest complete.

Harvest progress advanced for all crops over the past week. Provincially, winter wheat leads harvest progress at 46 per cent followed by fall rye at 44 per cent and triticale at 34 per cent. Field peas and lentils lead harvest for spring-seeded crops with 12 per cent of lentils and 17 per cent of peas combined. For cereals, barley is leading harvest with eight per cent harvested followed by durum at five per cent, oats at two per cent and spring wheat at one per cent. For oilseeds the only crop started is canola and it sits at one per cent combined.

Rain fell across most of the province last week. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Yorkton area with 95 mm, followed by the Swan Plain area with 78 mm and the Calder area at 76 mm.

Rain showers across most crop districts increased topsoil moisture levels last week. Provincial cropland topsoil moisture is 80 per cent adequate, 10 per cent short and two per cent very short with eight per cent reporting surplus moisture. Hayland topsoil moisture is 73 per cent adequate, 19 per cent short, three per cent very short and five per cent reporting a surplus. Pasture topsoil moisture is 67 per cent adequate, 24 per cent short, three per cent very short and six per cent reporting a surplus.

Crop reporters were asked to report on livestock water supplies and quality this week. Provincially, 67 per cent of reporters are saying there are no water shortages occurring or anticipated to occur for livestock producers. Reports indicated 17 per cent have moderate shortages, 14 per cent are reporting shortages to happen in the next one to two months and two per cent have severe shortages. Most producers are currently not concerned about water quality. Producers can visit their local regional office to have the quality of their livestock water sources tested.

Crop damage over the past week was mainly due to bertha armyworms with damage and spraying happening mainly in the central and north parts of the province. Grasshopper presence is starting to be noted across the province. Crop lodging, due to wind damage, was reported across the province along with hail damage in isolated areas. There was localized flooding reported in the southern part of the province due to heavy and fast rainfall last week.

Harvest is a very busy and stressful time for producers and they are reminded to take safety precautions in their work this fall. This includes having fire mitigation resources ready and taking precautions when working around powerlines. The Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442. The public is reminded to exercise caution when encountering machinery and equipment travelling on roadways.

