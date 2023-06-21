Honeybee Health named to TIME’s List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies

Dr. Jessica Nouhavandi & Peter Wang, founders of Honeybee Health TIME100 Most Influential Cover Graphic Honeybee Health Logo

The third-annual list highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

Since our inception, our unwavering mission has been to enhance accessibility to affordable medications, always placing people at the heart of our endeavors.” — Dr. Jessica Nouhavandi & Peter Wang, founders of Honeybee Health

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, TIME reveals the third-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. Included on this year’s list is Honeybee Health, an accredited online pharmacy focused on improving access to affordable generic prescription medications in the United States.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from its global network of contributors and correspondents as well as from outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward. See the full list here: time.com/100companies

"We are deeply honored and filled with gratitude to be recognized on this year's TIME100 list of companies. Since our inception, our unwavering mission has been to enhance accessibility to affordable medications, always placing people at the heart of our endeavors. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the incredible patients, supportive partners, and dedicated employees who have propelled Honeybee to this momentous recognition. Together, we remain committed to making a positive impact on countless lives through access and affordable healthcare," said Dr. Jessica Nouhavandi & Peter Wang, founders of Honeybee Health.

Honeybee Health is a California-based start-up founded in 2017, and was the first mail-order pharmacy to provide abortion pills by mail in 2020. It now stands as one of the nation’s leading distributors of abortion medication. Dr. Jessica Nouhavandi, cofounder and president, was named as an emerging leader in TIME100 Next 2022. That list is an expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, and highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of politics, health, science, activism, business, entertainment, sports, and more.

ABOUT HONEYBEE HEALTH

Honeybee Health is an online pharmacy that provides generic prescription medications without

the need for insurance and allows customers to choose their preferred generic manufacturer.

We buy from FDA-approved U.S. wholesalers and cut out the middlemen—like insurance

companies and pharmacy benefit managers—to offer generic medications up to 80 percent less

than what traditional pharmacies charge. Honeybee Health currently operates in 48 states and

territories and serves tens of thousands of customers nationwide. For more about Honeybee

Health, visit www.honeybeehealth.com.

