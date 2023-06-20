B.C. expands mental-health services for refugees, immigrants on Vancouver Island

CANADA, June 20 - Refugees and immigrants, including children and youth, will have access to more free and affordable mental-health supports, such as counselling services.

The Province is providing $375,000 over three years to support child and youth counselling services at the Vancouver Island Counselling Centre for Immigrants and Refugees, which provides low-cost counselling services to immigrants and refugees of all ages on Vancouver Island.

“There is an urgent need to support people, including children and young immigrants and refugees struggling with mental-health challenges across the province,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care, and MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill. “Funding for the Vancouver Island Counselling Centre for Immigrants and Refugees will ensure children and young people get the supports they need to not only survive, but thrive in B.C.”

The centre’s counselling sessions are offered in a client’s first language, when possible. The cost for services is based on client’s income or can be free if they are unable to afford it.

“The number of refugee and immigrant families that have settled on Vancouver Island is rapidly increasing. Most of these families do not speak English and are not able to access mental-health resources that are culturally and linguistically appropriate,” said Adrienne Carter, director of services with the Vancouver Island Counselling Centre for Immigrants and Refugees. “This grant will allow our centre to continue to provide holistic mental-health services to the entire family.”

Tuesday, June 20, 2023, is World Refugee Day and honours people who have been forced to flee. In B.C., enhancing supports for people of all ages living with mental-health and addiction challenges is an integral part of government’s work to build a comprehensive system of mental-health and addiction care for people who live here.

Quotes:

Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions –

“Immigrants and refugees and their children who come to B.C. often suffer from the devastating effects of displacement and trauma. That’s why our government is investing in organizations like the Vancouver Island Counselling Centre for Immigrants and Refugees. This funding will help them get the help they need and deserve in their own language and to get the best possible start on their journey to wellness.”

Client, Vancouver Island Counselling Centre for Immigrants and Refugees (VICCIR) –

"In Afghanistan, I belonged to a group called Hazara, who faced genocide for more than 100 years. I lost my friends and classmates to explosions, and even once was very close to being killed myself. These experiences have had a profound effect on my mental health. When I came to Canada, I had the opportunity to meet with a counsellor from VICCIR. She helped me work through my past, found me an English tutor and helped improve my English. I am grateful for being connected to these counsellors who have helped me immensely as I start my new life in Canada.”

Quick Facts:

In 2023, the centre will be granted $130,000 to enhance its child and youth mental-health services project.

The funding will enable the centre to provide tailored counselling supports, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of a greater number of young individuals.

Since 2015, more than 700 immigrants and refugees of diverse backgrounds, spanning 80 countries, have gained invaluable access to trauma-informed and culturally sensitive mental-health counselling services at the centre.

Learn More:

Learn about A Pathway to Hope, our government’s vision for mental-health and addictions care in B.C.: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021MMHA0049-001787

For information about the Vancouver Island Counselling Centre for Immigrants and Refugees, visit: https://www.viccir.org/