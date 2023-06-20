Province investing in growth of non-profit housing providers

CANADA, June 20 - A new provincial funding commitment of $14.8 million is supporting the operations and growth of non-profit housing providers to bring more housing and services to people in B.C.

“Like many other organizations in our province, non-profit housing providers are facing increasing cost pressures due to global inflation,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “That’s why we are taking action to help relieve any financial uncertainty and help continue to build capacity so we can continue to work together to deliver on our shared goal of delivering housing for British Columbians.”

Approximately $10.2 million of the one-time funding has been distributed among numerous non-profit housing organizations in B.C. to help replenish reserves and provide economic stability.

“Non-profits are the face of social supportive and affordable housing in B.C.,” said Megan Dykeman, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-Profits. “This investment is another key step in supporting the societies that we rely on. We will continue to take action to create conditions for our partners to sustain, and grow, so together we can deliver even more homes than ever before.”

The remaining funding supports education grants for non-profits, office and administration costs and financial assistance to several social housing projects in need of additional funding.

“These investments will be welcome news for non-profit housing providers struggling to fill gaps in services to vulnerable British Columbians and assist them in providing professional development opportunities to a growing workforce,” said Jill Atkey, CEO, BC Non-Profit Housing Association.

The Province, through BC Housing, works with over 800 non-profit housing providers annually.

This funding is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $19-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has more than 76,000 new homes that have been delivered or are underway for people in B.C.

Learn More:

To learn about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/