Particle Launches Photon 2: Empowering Seamless IoT Prototyping and Scaling

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Particle, a leading provider of IoT solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the Photon 2, a powerful Wi-Fi development board that revolutionizes IoT prototyping and scaling. Available for purchase starting June 21, 2023, the Photon 2 offers an array of advanced features and unparalleled connectivity, enabling developers to create and deploy IoT products with ease.

Key Features of the Photon 2 include:

1. Dual-band Wi-Fi: Experience enhanced connectivity with support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, ensuring reliable and faster data transmission.

2. Integrated BLE Support: The Photon 2 incorporates BLE 5.3 technology, enabling seamless communication and interaction with other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

3. Industry-Leading Performance: Powered by the ARM Cortex M33 CPU, the Photon 2 delivers exceptional processing power, enabling developers to execute complex tasks efficiently.

4. Expanded Memory Capacity: With 3MB of RAM and 2MB of Flash memory, the Photon 2 provides ample space for storing data and running applications smoothly.

5. Unparalleled Device Security: Trust your IoT applications with the Photon 2's robust security features powered by ARM TrustZone, ensuring your data and devices are protected.

6. Feather Form Factor: The Photon 2 adopts the popular Feather form factor, allowing for effortless prototyping and compatibility with a wide range of Feather accessories.

7. Accelerated Time to Market: Benefit from pre-certifications (FCC, IC, CE), reducing regulatory hurdles and enabling faster product launches.

The Photon 2 seamlessly integrates with the Particle IoT Platform-as-a-Service, providing developers with an unmatched ecosystem to build, manage, and deploy IoT products. Highlights of the Particle IoT Platform-as-a-Service include:

- Simple to Start: Access the Particle IoT Platform with a fully-featured development sandbox, supporting up to 100 devices. Utilize a wide array of developer tools, including CLIs, IDEs, APIs, SDKs, firmware libraries, tutorials, and an intuitive device setup process.

- Prototype with the Photon 2, Scale with the P2: Transition effortlessly from the Photon 2 to the production-grade Wi-Fi module, P2, during the scaling phase. Leverage the hardware abstraction layer on the Particle Device OS to seamlessly port your firmware, reducing costs and eliminating engineering challenges.

"With the launch of the Photon 2, Particle continues to empower developers with the tools they need to bring innovative IoT products to market faster," said Zach Supalla, CEO of Particle. "Our seamless integration with the Particle IoT Platform-as-a-Service provides a powerful ecosystem that simplifies prototyping and scaling, enabling developers to focus on creating exceptional IoT solutions."

The Photon 2 is available for purchase at an affordable price of just $17.95, including free shipping. To learn more and order your Photon 2 today, visit the Particle Store.

About Particle:

Particle is a leading provider of IoT solutions, enabling companies to create, connect, and manage their IoT products securely. By combining comprehensive IoT connectivity, cloud platform, and device management capabilities, Particle empowers developers to build transformative IoT applications. Trusted by global enterprises and startups alike, Particle has helped deploy thousands of IoT projects across various industries.