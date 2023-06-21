Afro Unicorn® Launches 2023 Original Summer EP
Catchy, Cool Ten-Track Collection Aligns Music & New Products with Social Impact
Every song on Afro Unicorn Presents Vol. 1 has a deeper meaning that speaks to our social impact movement, empowering artists of color and expressing our core values to normalize Black beauty.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Afro Unicorn®, a fully-licensed character brand founded by trailblazing Black businesswoman April Showers, is thrilled to announce the release of its second original EP. Perfectly timed to kick off summer fun, Afro Unicorn Presents Vol 1 features Brooklyn Marie, the 10-year-old artist and professional voice-over actor for Cocomelon®; Brielle Mariah, Kayla Webb, Marley English & the All-Star Kids.
— April Showers
The catchy and cool ten-track collection is presented by Afro Unicorn Entertainment and distributed by Connect Music. It evokes the celebratory spirit of summertime fun and is available now across platforms: Afro Unicorn Presents Vol 1. Behind the album’s playful and upbeat tone, Afro Unicorn’s latest EP aligns with the empowerment-led brand’s mission to uplift and champion children of color, providing them with the confidence they need to celebrate how magical, unique, and divine they truly are.
Ms. Showers says: “Every song has a deeper meaning that speaks to our social impact movement and expresses our core values to normalize Black beauty.”
The song “Unicorn Splash” speaks to Afro Unicorn’s Learn to Swim Initiative to ensure every child knows how to swim and has equal access to swim camps. Afro Unicorn has partnered with local swim organizations such as Atlanta-based SwemKids and Black People Will Swim (BPWS NY) that serve communities plagued by the disadvantages of access to pools and proper training.
“Yummy Gummy” and “Unicorn Cake” are seemingly whimsical tracks that connote Afro Unicorn’s expansion into consumables with snacks and sweets; however, beyond the surface, there’s a goal for the brand’s cakes to be enjoyed at every birthday party and for its fruit snacks to be placed in every lunch pail.
Speaking of school, songs such as “Unicorn Ouch,” “Magical Wash Day,” and “Going Back to School” align with Afro Unicorn’s newest products and prepare children for the upcoming school year. Afro Unicorn has kids covered with apparel & accessories, bandages, backpacks, lunch boxes, a new line of hair products, and six original Afro Unicorn® books under the Random House Books for Young Readers imprint, released widely in Fall 2023.
The brand-new EP aligns with Ms. Showers’ goal to help normalize Black Beauty through Afro Unicorn Entertainment with business partner Askia Fountain, the Executive Producer of Afro Unicorn Presents Vol 1. Fountain is best known for being an integral part of the A&R team that developed the 2019 Grammy-nominated album “Victory Lap” by Nipsey Hussle. He has helped foster the careers of Nas, Neyo, and Dreamdoll, to name a few. Mr. Fountain adds, “I am thrilled to build our brand and further our mission through music by empowering artists.”
Afro Unicorn presents UNICORN SPLASH, a fun celebration song for all kids to enjoy, encouraging them to learn how to swim.