Manchin Celebrates West Virginia's 160th Birthday

June 20, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement to celebrate West Virginia’s 160th birthday.

“Every June 20th, West Virginians come together to celebrate the day our beloved Mountain State became our nation’s 35th state. It’s a day that unites all of us through our shared history, culture and traditions.

“Founded during the Civil War by brave patriots who were willing to risk their lives in the pursuit of justice, freedom and opportunity for all, West Virginia is the embodiment of the American ideals that we still hold dear. Since then, West Virginians have stepped forward time and again for causes greater than themselves.

“It was West Virginia coal miners who mined the coal that fueled the industrialization of America in the 19th and early 20th centuries, making us the richest and most powerful nation in history. As one of the states with the highest Veterans per capita, West Virginians have also shown they have what it takes to protect this great country.

“Every year, I am more inspired by West Virginians’ devotion to family, love of country, hard work and sacrifice and undeniable determination and grit to weather any storm by coming together. West Virginia’s patriotism runs deep and true, and our motto, “Mountaineers Are Always Free,” is a testament to our bold commitment to forge our own path.

“All of us have a part in West Virginia’s amazing story, and on West Virginia Day, we take this opportunity to be proud of how far we’ve come and how far we will go.”